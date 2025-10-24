MT5/mql5 reported and confirmed bugs. - page 8
Thank you.
In fact, I found any variable with an underscore in its name will not display.
Not reproducible.
Please provide code and procedure to reproduce this namespace issue.
Sorry, here is an example as screenshot, if you could provide details on how I could support the case, please let me know.
While these variables do exist:
Here is the function:
Anything else I could provide??
I have no doubt about what you are seeing but as shown previously I can't reproduce it. (Obviously I just tried a simple test).
Anything else I could provide??
I have no doubt about what you are seeing but as shown previously I can't reproduce it. (Obviously I just tried a simple test).Yes code and procedure to reproduce the issue, I can't do anything with your pictures. It's mandatory if you want something to be fixed.
Well, sorry for the inconvenience, but I am not able to reproduce the error of some variables not being shown in the debugger watch window on a separate project.
I can provide an example for the namespace issue, attached.
I will try to figgure out why some variables are not displayed and report back, as I am able to reproduce the issue.
Sorry but what problem are you reporting ?
I suppose you would like to have an indication of the namespace in the debugger ?
Thank you for responding.
Variable names including the namespace are not recognized as such, as you can see in the screenshot.
The issue of variables not displaying, as mentioned, is currently outside of my project not reproducable for me. - Ill keep you updated in case I manage to reproduce it.
Annoying bug with ME 3211, using the debugger with some Watches.
We get "Expression could not be evaluated" with a Watch on a class member, though using "this" the value can be seen.
The problem is somehow related to the presence of public member (string, static ?). If one of them is commented, then the watch value is ok.
Code attached.
Annoying bug with ME 3211
Thank you for the detailed report. Fixed