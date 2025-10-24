MT5/mql5 reported and confirmed bugs. - page 12
Terminal Bug:
How to reproduce:
Terminal open, only Toolbox showing.
Press F4-Key, all other Keys now are "disabled"
How to return to working keys: Use Mouse - Now keys work again.
Wrong documentation about enum types and their usage:
Refering to this entry:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/integer/enumeration
It states, there is no anonymous enum type supported in MQL5. - This is wrong.
The compiler is happily accepting following code, and it works exactly as you would expect it to do:
Further more, the enum type is actually not 4 bytes, but only 31 bits in size, as EnumToString is unable to resolve the Enum type if the sign bit is set.
TextSetFont not raising any error on "crappy" input:
Ellipse disappearing when scrolling:
Before disappearing/scrolling:
After scrolling one tick to the left:
EDIT:
After investigation, it shows as soon as the price-scale on the right of the chart is changed, it disappears. It does reappear when the scale is the same as it when first drawn.
Found a casting-bug:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/496756/page2#comment_58227105
Found a signature documentation bug:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/files/FileReadStruct
This is the documented signature of this function. - How is a function going to write to a const struct reference??? - It's not a const pointer, not a const reference to a volatile/writeable struct either. - This I consider to be a documentation flaw/bug.