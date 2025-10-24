MT5/mql5 reported and confirmed bugs. - page 12

Terminal Bug:

How to reproduce:

Terminal open, only Toolbox showing.

Press F4-Key, all other Keys now are "disabled"

How to return to working keys: Use Mouse - Now keys work again.

EDIT:

MetaEditor is already open in background. Window flashes, but input focus is on terminal.
 

Wrong documentation about enum types and their usage:

Refering to this entry:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/integer/enumeration


It states, there is no anonymous enum type supported in MQL5. - This is wrong.

The compiler is happily accepting following code, and it works exactly as you would expect it to do:

enum
{
        ALPHA = 1,
        BETA = 2
};


Further more, the enum type is actually not 4 bytes, but only 31 bits in size, as EnumToString is unable to resolve the Enum type if the sign bit is set.

TextSetFont not raising any error on "crappy" input:





 

Ellipse disappearing when scrolling:

Before disappearing/scrolling:


After scrolling one tick to the left:


EDIT:

After investigation, it shows as soon as the price-scale on the right of the chart is changed, it disappears. It does reappear when the scale is the same as it when first drawn.

 
This bug has been fixed.
 
Spelling error in predefined constant:


Elliotwave is spelled: Elliottwave, with two "TT" s.
 

Found a casting-bug:

Found a signature documentation bug:

uint  FileReadStruct(
   int          file_handle,        // file handle
   const void&  struct_object,      // target structure to which the contents are read
   int          size=-1             // structure size in bytes
   );

This is the documented signature of this function. - How is a function going to write to a const struct reference??? - It's not a const pointer, not a const reference to a volatile/writeable struct either. - This I consider to be a documentation flaw/bug.

