MT5/mql5 reported and confirmed bugs. - page 11
The documentation states () that :
The call of ChartSetSymbolPeriod with the same symbol and timeframe can be used to update the chart (similar to the terminal's Refresh command). In its turn, the chart update triggers re-calculation of the indicators attached to it. Thus, you are able to calculate an indicator on the chart even if there are no ticks (e.g., on weekends).
So we are talking about this statement :
When used within an indicator launched with iCustom() on a different symbol as the chart symbol, it changes the CHART symbol !
Wrong datatype for _StopFlag.
Documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/predefined/_stopflag
It says _StopFlag is boolean type, compiler says, it is not.
Result:
Terminal and compiler build: 4232
This bug is still not fixed. Why?
Bug in MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)
When adding multiple copies of a service, the naming of these services is broken.
Procedure to reproduce the bug:
Add two or more of the services, close the terminal and start the terminal again. - All services will receive the same name, the numbering is dropped.
Also, another failure in naming, if you add 2 or more instances of the same service, and remove the one without a name, now add another copy of the service it will receive the same name as the last already added name.
Code to reproduce:
Result at terminal start:
Result when adding another service after removing the one without number:
Please fix, as it is impossible to identify an instance.
This bug is still not fixed. Why?
EDIT:
A patch, such that _StopFlag is actually bool again:
Here how to use example:
IsStopped() is not suitable for you ?
Bug in MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)
When adding multiple copies of a service, the naming of these services is broken.
Please fix, as it is impossible to identify an instance.
Fixed. Thank you
Fixed. Thank you
First bug fixed, but not the second one.
Build 4392.