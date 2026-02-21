MetaTrader 5 for macOS: ready-made DMG package and CrossOver update - page 4
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I downloaded this version to OS monterey but can's download any custom indcators. The Journal gives me these messages "Failed to get of info purchase [1001]" and "Failed parsing info about purchasing a product..."
Any help would be much appreciated.
I doubt that the efficiency will ever be better than natively on Windows, simply because MetaTrader is a Windows application, which on a Mac will run in a virtual or emulated environment.
The only way for it to be better on a Mac is when the hardware resources on the Mac are better than on the Windows PC it is being compared to.
Hello everyone, why can't I paste an EX5 file into the "Experts" folder on a Mac? Could you please tell me how to do this?
Get Windows (Parallels Desktop on Mac) and focus on your strategy not Mac folders puzzles. In case you are keen to use plain macOS - here is a thread where users manage successfully MT5/Mac
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 459758
I used all my Macs at home for backtesting purposed only... the Mx series have very powerful single core performances and it can be handy for backtesting usage.
I just add the agents to the local network and run the backtesting in parallels on my main Mac... (which has its own issues but works alright).
Now adding agents has stopped working on all my Macs for some reason and would like to know if anyone else has this struggler and fix,