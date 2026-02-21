MetaTrader 5 for macOS: ready-made DMG package and CrossOver update - page 4

New comment
 

I downloaded this version to OS monterey but can's download any custom indcators. The Journal gives me these messages "Failed to get of info purchase [1001]" and "Failed parsing info about purchasing a product..."

Any help would be much appreciated.

 
For the sake of stability, it is better to use back to Windows, the MAC version is only based on Wine packaging
 
I don't install indicator or EA  for MT5 on MacOS Monterey. Please help me. thank you
 
Please give feedback to those who have used it, is the backtesting efficiency in macos much higher than in windows?
[Deleted]  
@Dao Liang Ding #: Please give feedback to those who have used it, is the backtesting efficiency in macos much higher than in windows?

I doubt that the efficiency will ever be better than natively on Windows, simply because MetaTrader is a Windows application, which on a Mac will run in a virtual or emulated environment.

The only way for it to be better on a Mac is when the hardware resources on the Mac are better than on the Windows PC it is being compared to.

 
Hello everyone, why can't I paste an EX5 file into the "Experts" folder on a Mac? Could you please tell me how to do this?
 
WHinv #:
Hello everyone, why can't I paste an EX5 file into the "Experts" folder on a Mac? Could you please tell me how to do this?
With all due respect to both MetaQuotes and Apple - MetaTrader on Mac is a hassle at the moment.

Get Windows (Parallels Desktop on Mac) and focus on your strategy not Mac folders puzzles. In case you are keen to use plain macOS - here is a thread where users manage successfully MT5/Mac 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 459758

MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
  • 2023.12.30
  • www.mql5.com
Also the mt5 inside open data folder can not use the copy and paste function. To access it, follow these steps option, then click on it. I can not copy any file to the expert folder on macbook air m1 when i opened
 

I used all my Macs at home for backtesting purposed only... the Mx series have very powerful single core performances and it can be handy for backtesting usage.

I just add the agents to the local network and run the backtesting in parallels on my main Mac... (which has its own issues but works alright).

Now adding agents has stopped working on all my Macs for some reason and would like to know if anyone else has this struggler and fix,


1234
New comment