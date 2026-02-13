MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
I can copy from Finder files to Wine64 explorer.exe use right click menu Paste, it works, I can load or test EAs and indcators. But still can not find the folder in Finder, never mind:)
Sloved:
I can copy from Finder files to Wine64 explorer.exe use right click menu Paste, it works, I can load or test EAs and indcators. But still can not find the folder in Finder, never mind:)
If you are able to copy files from Finder and paste them within the Wine64 environment but cannot find the corresponding folder in Finder, it might be due to the hidden nature of the Library folder.
Thank you, this information was very useful
On Mac do the following:
1. click on your desktop or have a Finder window active
2. Click on 'Go' tab and while expanded, hit the option (alt) button on your keyboard to show the 'Library' folder. Select it.
3. Navigate to: Library/Application Support / net.metaquotes.wine.metatrader5 / drive_c / Program Files / MetaTrader 5 / MQL5 / Experts
4. Copy Paste your files into the folder
"machine"/automated translation to the English -
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The question:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
The settings for windows and panels have been lost
Aleksey Nikolayev , 2025.05.08 07:30
Maybe you could also shed some light on the topic of installing and running a terminal in Linux under Wine?
What to prepare for in the next release version? Should I downgrade wine and to what version if so?
The silence of the metaquotes is a bit unnerving.
The reply:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
The settings for windows and panels have been lost
Sergey El , 2025.05.08 08:10
There are no changes yet. In dev wine 10.3+ the terminal and installer will not start. In stable 10.0 everything works. It does not depend on the release, I would rather focus on the builds for MacOS.
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Hello Guys!
I am happy to install and run the MT5 MacOS (13.4.1) Build 4120 on M1 Macbook Pro successful. But I can not find the MQL5 data folder in Mac Finder. Also the MT5 inside open data folder (explorer via Wine) can not use the COPY and Paste function. I can find my files in downloads folder under. I can copy paste use Intel MacOS before and I can find the driver_c in Mac Finder.
Help! Thanks!
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