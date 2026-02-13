MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue

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Hello Guys!

    I am happy to install and run the MT5 MacOS (13.4.1)  Build 4120 on M1 Macbook Pro successful.  But I can not find the MQL5 data folder in Mac Finder. Also the MT5 inside open data folder (explorer via Wine) can not use the COPY and Paste function. I can find my files in downloads folder under. I can copy paste use Intel MacOS before and I can find the driver_c in Mac Finder.

Help! Thanks!

See Pic:


 
Sloved:

  I can copy from Finder files to Wine64 explorer.exe use right click menu Paste, it works, I can load or test EAs and indcators. But still can not find the folder in Finder, never mind:)
 
The MQL5 data folder on macOS is typically located in the "Library" folder, which is hidden by default. To access it, follow these steps:

  1. Open the "Finder."
  2. In the menu bar, click on "Go."
  3. Press and hold the "Option" key to reveal the "Library" option, then click on it.
  4. Navigate to "Application Support" > "MetaQuotes" > "Terminal" > "Common" > "Files."

This is where you should find the MQL5 data folder.
 
Gloria Li #:
Sloved:

  I can copy from Finder files to Wine64 explorer.exe use right click menu Paste, it works, I can load or test EAs and indcators. But still can not find the folder in Finder, never mind:)

If you are able to copy files from Finder and paste them within the Wine64 environment but cannot find the corresponding folder in Finder, it might be due to the hidden nature of the Library folder.

 
Congratulations on successfully installing MT5 on your M1 Macbook Pro! To locate the MQL5 data folder in Finder, check the Downloads folder. If facing copy-paste issues inside MT5 via Wine, explore the Wine's "driver_c" or consult Wine documentation for solutions.
 
Julia Lopez #:
The MQL5 data folder on macOS is typically located in the "Library" folder, which is hidden by default. To access it, follow these steps:

  1. Open the "Finder."
  2. In the menu bar, click on "Go."
  3. Press and hold the "Option" key to reveal the "Library" option, then click on it.
  4. Navigate to "Application Support" > "MetaQuotes" > "Terminal" > "Common" > "Files."

This is where you should find the MQL5 data folde

Thank you, this information was very useful

 
I can not copy any file to the Expert Folder on MacBook Air M1 when I opened "Open Data Folder". Can anyone help my with that? Thanks in advanced
 
Việt Quốc #:
I can not copy any file to the Expert Folder on MacBook Air M1 when I opened "Open Data Folder". Can anyone help my with that? Thanks in advanced
Did you find a solution? Im also struggling to the same problem 
 
Warner Kale #:
Congratulations on successfully installing MT5 on your M1 Macbook Pro! To locate the MQL5 data folder in Finder, check the Downloads folder. If facing copy-paste issues inside MT5 via Wine, explore the Wine's "driver_c" or consult Wine documentation for solutions.
Hi do u use wine application before doing copy paste issue? I have macbook air m1 and it doesnt copy paste the file to mt5 can u give some tips?
 

On Mac do the following:

1. click on your desktop or have a Finder window active

2. Click on 'Go' tab and while expanded, hit the option (alt) button on your keyboard to show the 'Library' folder. Select it.

3. Navigate to: Library/Application Support / net.metaquotes.wine.metatrader5 / drive_c / Program Files / MetaTrader 5 / MQL5 / Experts

4. Copy Paste your files into the folder

 

"machine"/automated translation to the English -

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The question:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies

The settings for windows and panels have been lost

Aleksey Nikolayev , 2025.05.08 07:30

Maybe you could also shed some light on the topic of installing and running a terminal in Linux under Wine?

What to prepare for in the next release version? Should I downgrade wine and to what version if so?

The silence of the metaquotes is a bit unnerving.


The reply:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies

The settings for windows and panels have been lost

Sergey El , 2025.05.08 08:10

There are no changes yet. In dev wine 10.3+ the terminal and installer will not start. In stable 10.0 everything works. It does not depend on the release, I would rather focus on the builds for MacOS.


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