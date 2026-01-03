MetaTrader 5 for macOS: ready-made DMG package and CrossOver update - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi every body
I'm new to Mac m1 system
I have problems with Copy and paste mq5 , mqh files to the mt5 folder!!
I pasted files on my desktop but can't copy to meta trader5 speciefied folder.
Can't find data folder .
Open data folder from file menu on mt5 opens the location , But the paste function in not working
please help!
Thank you 🙏
Hi every body
I'm new to Mac m1 system
I have problems with Copy and paste mq5 , mqh files to the mt5 folder!!
I pasted files on my desktop but can't copy to meta trader5 speciefied folder.
Can't find data folder .
Open data folder from file menu on mt5 opens the location , But the paste function in not working
please help!
Thank you 🙏
Hi, your metatrader5 works by wine emulator.
And copy and past files don't work on wine emulator.
But you can read and copy text of mq5 and mqh files in the mac editor, paste in the metatrader editor and compile it.
Hello and good luck.
Hi, your metatrader5 works by wine emulator.
And copy and past files don't work on wine emulator.
But you can read and copy text of mq5 and mqh files in the mac editor, paste in the metatrader editor and compile it.
Hello and good luck.
You can also MAP some folder inside the Bottle to a MacOS folder.. like Desktop folder, Documents, or any other folder you want.
This way is easy to work on files
Hi,
I have installed the new last version of macos (12, Monterey)
but Metatrader5 by wine doesn't work anymore.
Why?
Exactly the same for me on macOS Monterey Beta 4
I found one post (I am not sure that it is fully related to this discussion but anyway ...):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can't open MT on MacOs
MetaQuotes , 2021.08.02 10:47You need to upgrade to macOS Catalina or Big Sur.
why shut down ?
mi OS is Monterey last release
Does anyone knows how to get these tabs back into original fixed places on the mac? Please HELP!
On a Windows computer, I return these tabs like this: hold down the 'Shift' key and hold down the left mouse button and drag the tab to its place.