MetaTrader 5 for macOS: ready-made DMG package and CrossOver update - page 3

New comment
[Deleted]  

Works on last Monterey but warning message for future versions of macOS (Crossover problem)


 

Hi,


I'm thinking about updating to Monterey OS.

Can anyone tell me if MT5 remains fully compatible?? Thanks.

 
mirkosm #:

Hi,


I'm thinking about updating to Monterey OS.

Can anyone tell me if MT5 remains fully compatible?? Thanks.

Yes
 
Hi, I running M1 MacBook with monterey. Was running MT5 downloaded from the official site with all my presets and files. Even on monterey it was working fine, however after uninstalling and reinstalling mt5 today it was not opening at all already. Anyone knows how to troubleshoot this and any way to get mt5 up again on my MacBook?
 
MetaQuotes:

We have recently released a DMG package for easy MetaTrader 5 installation on macOS computers. With this package, the platform can be installed similarly to any other application: simply drag the platform icon to Applications and wait for the installation to complete.


The package includes the 64-bit version of MetaTrader 5, which will be regularly updated up to the latest release builds. The platform will be ready to run on macOS immediately after installation, without any additional setup required from you.


Download MetaTrader 5 for macOS >>



MetaTrader 5 reinstallation needed on CrossOver

If you are using CrossOver instead of the DMG file, please reinstall the platform. This method previously installed the old 32-bit platform version. The updated MetaTrader 5 CrossOver package features the fully functional 64-bit version.

We strongly recommend upgrading to the more advanced 64-bit MetaTrader 5 version in order to access all the platform features. 32-bit versions are no longer supported or updated. Furthermore, they do not support VPS and Market services.


@MetaQuotes Support Is there an update coming for support with the Apple M2 Chips? My Mt5's language editor isn't functioning (Mt5 freezes when I try open MQLE). Functioned perfect on my M1 MacBook but the only change I can think of that's causing issues is my upgrade to the M2. Ive uninstalled and reinstalled 3 times and no luck. Appreciate any support! :) Running MacOs Monterey 12.4

 
I hope one time Metaqotes will bring a native Version for MAC ARM (M1 M2 and future M's) and also for Windows on ARM.
 
lwl99 #:
Привет, я использую M1 MacBook с Монтерей. Работал под управлением MT5, загруженный с официального сайта со всеми моими пресетами и файлами. Даже на monterey он работал нормально, однако после удаления и переустановки mt5 сегодня он уже не открывался. Кто-нибудь знает, как устранить эту проблему и как снова включить mt5 на моем MacBookI

I have the same problem. Developers please pay attention to this problem.

 
i gave up on mt4/5 in macbook. i use https://mac.getutm.app and install windows on top of monterey.
UTM
  • osy
  • mac.getutm.app
Securely run operating systems on your Mac
 

The problem is not specific to M2 but also M1.

In the recent version of MT5, the tester and meta editor features won't work on Mac M1 and M2 if it is a fresh install.

Old version works fine. There have been mant similar complaints here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/428028
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/428080

Is there an archive for old .dmg files? Someone shared a .exe archive but no recent archive for Mac.

MetaEditor Not Found on Mac
MetaEditor Not Found on Mac
  • 2022.07.03
  • www.mql5.com
Hello all, I've downloaded MT5 on my Mac, and for a few months I was able to run it properly and use MetaEditor...
1234
New comment