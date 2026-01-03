MetaTrader 5 for macOS: ready-made DMG package and CrossOver update - page 3
Works on last Monterey but warning message for future versions of macOS (Crossover problem)
Hi,
I'm thinking about updating to Monterey OS.
Can anyone tell me if MT5 remains fully compatible?? Thanks.
We have recently released a DMG package for easy MetaTrader 5 installation on macOS computers. With this package, the platform can be installed similarly to any other application: simply drag the platform icon to Applications and wait for the installation to complete.
The package includes the 64-bit version of MetaTrader 5, which will be regularly updated up to the latest release builds. The platform will be ready to run on macOS immediately after installation, without any additional setup required from you.
MetaTrader 5 reinstallation needed on CrossOver
If you are using CrossOver instead of the DMG file, please reinstall the platform. This method previously installed the old 32-bit platform version. The updated MetaTrader 5 CrossOver package features the fully functional 64-bit version.We strongly recommend upgrading to the more advanced 64-bit MetaTrader 5 version in order to access all the platform features. 32-bit versions are no longer supported or updated. Furthermore, they do not support VPS and Market services.
@MetaQuotes Support Is there an update coming for support with the Apple M2 Chips? My Mt5's language editor isn't functioning (Mt5 freezes when I try open MQLE). Functioned perfect on my M1 MacBook but the only change I can think of that's causing issues is my upgrade to the M2. Ive uninstalled and reinstalled 3 times and no luck. Appreciate any support! :) Running MacOs Monterey 12.4
Привет, я использую M1 MacBook с Монтерей. Работал под управлением MT5, загруженный с официального сайта со всеми моими пресетами и файлами. Даже на monterey он работал нормально, однако после удаления и переустановки mt5 сегодня он уже не открывался. Кто-нибудь знает, как устранить эту проблему и как снова включить mt5 на моем MacBookI
I have the same problem. Developers please pay attention to this problem.
The problem is not specific to M2 but also M1.
In the recent version of MT5, the tester and meta editor features won't work on Mac M1 and M2 if it is a fresh install.
Old version works fine. There have been mant similar complaints here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/428028
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/428080
Is there an archive for old .dmg files? Someone shared a .exe archive but no recent archive for Mac.
Try uninstalling the previous version and reinstalling the DMG package with version 3368 .
We've made fixes to work under MacOS.