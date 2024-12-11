MT5 CHARTS FREEZE and not updating price
I do not know about cryptos but forex market closed during the weekends.
Yes forex market closes during weekends, but in crypto is open 24/7 and another moderator told me that his bitcoin chart worked perfect so I assumed this may be a problem
I think it depends on the broker.
Besides, MetaQuotes is not a broker.
I think it depends on the broker.
Wich broker do you recommend me?
Discussion about the brokers (and especially the recommendations) is prohibited on the forum.
----------------
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
My personal list of brokers which I tried: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
It is example wth cryptos now, yes, it is moved today (Sunday) but you should find the brokers which are proposing cryptoes to trade:
Hi there, i am having the same problem since a while.
MT5 says its the Broker, the Broker AMP says its the MT5 platform.
When markets are volatile the MT5 platform doenst show the price, where it should be in th Candle chart.
The DOM show the correct price???????
I use only a pair of simple indicators......which are ALL FROM MQL respectively MT5 platform.
Nothing special or fancy...........
From MT5 no Support at all..... Sucks
I deleted the MT5 platform, cleaned my Cache,, reloaded it.
Worked for 1 day or so ,, and then the issue reappeared...... seems i am NOT THE ONLY ONE who has problems mith MT5
Saludos
Rudolf
Hi there, i am having the same problem since a while.
MT5 says its the Broker, the Broker AMP says its the MT5 platform.
When markets are volatile the MT5 platform doenst show the price, where it should be in th Candle chart.
The DOM show the correct price???????
I use only a pair of simple indicators......which are ALL FROM MQL respectively MT5 platform.
Nothing special or fancy...........
From MT5 no Support at all..... Sucks
I deleted the MT5 platform, cleaned my Cache,, reloaded it.
Worked for 1 day or so ,, and then the issue reappeared...... seems i am NOT THE ONLY ONE who has problems mith MT5
Saludos
Rudolf
You already opened 2 topics about it, and on both you didn't bother to answer to people trying to help you.
You already opened 2 topics about it, and on both you didn't bother to answer to people trying to help you.
Hey there guys, I'm currently experiencing the same issue and it seems to be an issue on the broker sever data feeding side as price updates on another broker I have.
sounds like you have already found the solution.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Do you know what problem my platform presents? the charts are not updating, the price is not updated it is frozen in the last bid does not move and I am connected to the internet
I already reinstalled metatrader 5 about 3 times and it is still frozen also recreate a demo account on "MetaQuotes Software Corp" and nothing changes...
It is not updating the charts and price for any broker but I want it specifically for cryptos like (ltc, btc, eth) etc... and is freeze :(
Any solutions?