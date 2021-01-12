Signal - connect to XXXXXthrough proxy failed
If you are subscriber to the signal so check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
If you are subscriber to the signal so check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Yes, I have triple checked, but still is yellow light...
If you are using MQL5 VPS and migrated/synchronized your subscription with this VPS so everything should be checked in VPS journal (because the signal will be traded on MQL5 VPS in this case; and your home computer has nothing to do with it).
- www.mql5.com
Read this subscription procedure once again - about MQL5 VPS, about synchronization, and so on.
Besides, you should check everything in VPS journal in case you are using VPS.
----------------
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
----------------
Read first post of this thread for more details: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 about what to do and what to check.
Because we all do not know your technical details: you are not telling anything except one screemnshot, so we all do not know about MT4 or MT5 you are using, we can not see your VPS journal, and we do not know about your subscription steps you did with MQL5 VPS, and so on.
You only know about it so - check everything once again (I provided all the links for that).
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Read this subscription procedure once again - about MQL5 VPS, about synchronization, and so on.
Besides, you should check everything in VPS journal in case you are using VPS.
----------------
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
----------------
Read first post of this thread for more details: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 about what to do and what to check.
Because we all do not know your technical details: you are not telling anything except one screemnshot, so we all do not know about MT4 or MT5 you are using, we can not see your VPS journal, and we do not know about your subscription steps you did with MQL5 VPS, and so on.
You only know about it so - check everything once again (I provided all the links for that).
Yes, I have read the thread, and have already checked every steps...I am using the dukascopy mt4, anything else i can provide?
Yes, I have read the thread, and have already checked every steps...I am using the dukascopy mt4, anything else i can provide?
- MT4 or MT5
- can you upload VPS journal here after you subchronized your subscription with MQL5 VPS?
You told that you checked everything ... so - did you sybchronized your signal subsciption with VPS? I think - yes.
So, upload VPS journal (because sucessful synchronization should be written in VPS journal.
- MT4 or MT5
- can you upload VPS journal here after you subchronized your subscription with MQL5 VPS?
You told that you checked everything ... so - did you sybchronized your signal subsciption with VPS? I think - yes.
So, upload VPS journal (because sucessful synchronization should be written in VPS journal.
Hi Sergey,
Here is the the journal. BTW, can i please know the yellow light of signal means disconnected or delay?
2021.01.12
2021.01.12 06:00:07.386 terminal data initialized
2021.01.12 06:00:07.386 MetaTrader 4 build 1320 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2021.01.12 06:00:07.386 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 1700X Eight-Core Processor , Memory: 49028 / 65467 Mb, Disk: 419 / 476 Gb, GMT+1
2021.01.12 06:00:07.386 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\1DC6E73462D026FFDDAEFA0CE4C38465
2021.01.12 06:00:07.386 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\1DC6E73462D026FFDDAEFA0CE4C38465\start.ini'
2021.01.12 06:00:07.402 hosting socket initialized
2021.01.12 06:00:07.402 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2021.01.12 06:00:07.418 Connect: l-mt4-hk-dc-01.dukascopy.com:443
2021.01.12 06:00:08.434 '448759487': login on Dukascopy-live-1
2021.01.12 06:00:11.028 '448759487': previous successful authorization performed from 88.99.144.140
2021.01.12 06:00:11.028 '448759487': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, not connected to signal server
2021.01.12 06:00:11.043 '448759487': Signal - 'Andy Dfibo' for 'zuoyo27' subscription found, 2021.02.05 expiration, enabled
2021.01.12 06:00:11.043 '448759487': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 5.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
2021.01.12 06:00:11.043 '448759487': Signal - connecting to signal server
2021.01.12 06:00:11.043 MQL5.community: activated for 'zuoyo27', balance: 105.00 (frozen: 99.00)
2021.01.12 06:00:11.418 '448759487': Signal - local position [#3972352 sell 0.10 EURNZD at 1.69414 sl: 1.69930], does not correspond to signal provider
2021.01.12 06:00:11.418 '448759487': Signal - local position [#3972469 sell 0.02 EURNZD at 1.69444 sl: 1.69930]
2021.01.12 06:00:11.418 '448759487': Signal - signal provider has balance 2 525.91 USD, leverage 1:400
2021.01.12 06:00:11.418 '448759487': Signal - subscriber has balance 3 018.09 USD, leverage 1:100
2021.01.12 06:00:11.418 '448759487': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 25% (old value 0%)
2021.01.12 06:00:11.418 '448759487': Signal - signal provider has position [#41875621 sell 0.10 EURNZD at 1.69544 sl: 1.69930]
2021.01.12 06:00:11.418 '448759487': Signal - local position [#3972469 sell 0.02 EURNZD at 1.69444 sl: 1.69930] is equal to the signal one [#41875621 sell 0.10 EURNZD at 1.69544 sl: 1.69930], no changes are made
2021.01.12 06:00:11.418 '448759487': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2021.01.12 06:00:11.747 '448759487': Signal - ping to signal server 83.21 ms
2021.01.12 06:00:17.138 '448759487': auto connecting to a better access point live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping is 17.92 ms)
2021.01.12 06:00:17.154 Connect: live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a.dukascopy.com:443
2021.01.12 06:00:17.419 '448759487': login on Dukascopy-live-1 through live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping: 17.92 ms)
2021.01.12 06:00:17.747 Connect: live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a.dukascopy.com:443
2021.01.12 06:00:17.763 '448759487': login datacenter on Dukascopy-live-1 through live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping: 17.92 ms)
2021.01.12 06:00:17.810 '448759487': previous successful authorization performed from 195.201.246.109
2021.01.12 06:00:17.810 '448759487': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled
2021.01.12 06:29:32.004 Virtual Hosting: close command received
2021.01.12 06:29:32.004 main window close command received
2021.01.12 06:29:32.113 stop experts command
2021.01.12 06:29:32.113 main process shutdown
2021.01.12 06:29:32.113 main window destroy
2021.01.12 06:29:32.113 main window destroyed [1]
2021.01.12 06:29:32.113 main window close command processed
2021.01.12 06:29:32.113 MetaTrader 4 exit
2021.01.12 06:29:32.113 pumping stopped
2021.01.12 06:29:32.160 base dispatchers stopped
2021.01.12 06:29:32.160 base dispatchers deleted
2021.01.12 06:29:32.160 MetaTrader 4 build 1320 stopped
2021.01.12 06:29:37.286 terminal data initialized
2021.01.12 06:29:37.286 MetaTrader 4 build 1320 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2021.01.12 06:29:37.286 Windows Server 2016 Standard x64, IE 11, RDP, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 1700X Eight-Core Processor , Memory: 49063 / 65467 Mb, Disk: 419 / 476 Gb, GMT+1
2021.01.12 06:29:37.286 Data Folder: C:\Hosting\instances\1DC6E73462D026FFDDAEFA0CE4C38465
2021.01.12 06:29:37.286 Started with configuration file 'C:\Hosting\instances\1DC6E73462D026FFDDAEFA0CE4C38465\start.ini'
2021.01.12 06:29:37.333 hosting socket initialized
2021.01.12 06:29:37.333 MetaTrader 4 init OK
2021.01.12 06:29:37.348 Connect: live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a.dukascopy.com:443
2021.01.12 06:29:37.614 '448759487': login on Dukascopy-live-1 through live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping: 17.92 ms)
2021.01.12 06:29:37.942 Connect: live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a.dukascopy.com:443
2021.01.12 06:29:37.958 '448759487': login datacenter on Dukascopy-live-1 through live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a (ping: 17.92 ms)
2021.01.12 06:29:38.005 '448759487': previous successful authorization performed from 121.98.207.213
2021.01.12 06:29:38.005 '448759487': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, not connected to signal server
2021.01.12 06:29:38.036 '448759487': Signal - 'Andy Dfibo' for 'zuoyo27' subscription found, 2021.02.05 expiration, enabled
2021.01.12 06:29:38.036 '448759487': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 5.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
2021.01.12 06:29:38.036 '448759487': Signal - connecting to signal server
2021.01.12 06:29:38.036 MQL5.community: activated for 'zuoyo27', balance: 105.00 (frozen: 99.00)
2021.01.12 06:29:38.349 '448759487': Signal - connecting to signal server
2021.01.12 06:29:38.724 '448759487': Signal - local position [#3972352 sell 0.10 EURNZD at 1.69414 sl: 1.69930], does not correspond to signal provider
2021.01.12 06:29:38.724 '448759487': Signal - local position [#3972469 sell 0.02 EURNZD at 1.69444 sl: 1.69930]
2021.01.12 06:29:38.724 '448759487': Signal - signal provider has balance 2 525.91 USD, leverage 1:400
2021.01.12 06:29:38.724 '448759487': Signal - subscriber has balance 3 018.09 USD, leverage 1:100
2021.01.12 06:29:38.724 '448759487': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 25% (old value 0%)
2021.01.12 06:29:38.724 '448759487': Signal - signal provider has position [#41875621 sell 0.10 EURNZD at 1.69544 sl: 1.69930]
2021.01.12 06:29:38.724 '448759487': Signal - local position [#3972469 sell 0.02 EURNZD at 1.69444 sl: 1.69930] is equal to the signal one [#41875621 sell 0.10 EURNZD at 1.69544 sl: 1.69930], no changes are made
2021.01.12 06:29:38.724 '448759487': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2021.01.12 06:29:39.052 '448759487': Signal - ping to signal server 83.88 ms
2021.01.12 06:29:44.882 '448759487': ping to current access point live-mt4-fra-dc-01-a is 17.89 ms
2021.01.12 07:29:38.244 '448759487': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to Dukascopy-live-1 is 17.89 ms
2021.01.12 07:29:38.244 RAM: 78 Mb reserved, 98 Mb committed
2021.01.12 07:58:15.431 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
2021.01.12 08:00:00.991 '448759487': Signal - stop levels of position [#41875621 sell 0.10 EURNZD at 1.69544 sl: 1.69930 tp: 1.68924] of signal provider updated
2021.01.12 08:00:00.991 '448759487': modify order #3972469 sell 0.02 EURNZD at 1.69444 sl: 1.69930 tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.69930 tp: 1.68924
2021.01.12 08:00:01.101 '448759487': order #3972469 sell 0.02 EURNZD at 1.69444 was modified -> sl: 1.69930 tp: 1.68924
2021.01.12 08:00:01.101 '448759487': Signal - stop levels of position [#41875621 sell 0.10 EURNZD at 1.69544 sl: 1.69930 tp: 1.68924] updated
2021.01.12 08:00:47.840 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
Hi Sergey,
Here is the the journal. BTW, can i please know the yellow light of signal means disconnected or delay?
...
If you moved/synchronized your subscription with MQL5 VPS so your signal is traded there on VPS (VPS is not your home Metatrader).
And in this case - your signal should be disconnected on your home computer ("Enable realtime signal subscription" should be unticked after synchronization).
It means:
- you synchronize your signal with VPS;
- you check VPS journal (not Metatrader journal!) about sucessful synchronization;
- after that - you disconnect your signal ("Enable realtime signal subscription" should be unticked after synchronization).
That is why I asked you to check VPS journal about sucessful synchronization (VPS journal; not Metatrader journal).
Look at this post -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 12:16
Hello Graham,
First you open the MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab, you complete your signal settings, according to your signal provider's instructions and click OK.
Then you right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Synchronize signal only.
After that, you check your MQL5 VPS (right click) Journals, for a: synchronization finished succesfully and/or a: signal enabled, message.
Hi Sergey,
Here is the the journal. BTW, can i please know the yellow light of signal means disconnected or delay?2021.01.12 06:00:11.418 '448759487': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2021.01.12 06:00:11.747 '448759487': Signal - ping to signal server 83.21 ms...
Yes, I found it about sucessful synchronization.
2021.01.12 06:00:11.418 '448759487': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
So, you sucessfully synchronized your subscription with your MQL5 VPS.
----------------
And for now - "Enable realtime signal subscription" should be unticked in your home Metatrader.
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Hi everyone,
I got this problem, the signal is on yellow light, can i please know how to fix it? I have already done every steps told in youtube, but still filled.
Thanks
L