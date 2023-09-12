Meta Trader 5 on MAC ARM processor running Windows 11 - cannot install
Have you tried to install the version from here (perhaps once as a test): https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/MetaTrader5.dmg?utm_source=www.mql5.com&utm_campaign=download?
Carl Schreiber #:
Have you tried to install the version from here (perhaps once as a test): https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/MetaTrader5.dmg?utm_source=www.mql5.com&utm_campaign=download?
Have you tried to install the version from here (perhaps once as a test): https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/MetaTrader5.dmg?utm_source=www.mql5.com&utm_campaign=download?
Hi Carl. Many thanks but the MT5 version for MAC itself (MACOS) does work albeit with some bugs. It is the Windows version running on a MAC virtual Windows machine that does not install.
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Cannot install the latest version of MT5 downloaded from MetaQuotes on a MAC with M2 ARM processor running Windows 11 with Parallels Desktop so one has to use some other version of MT5.
I have a version from HFM that works mostly except for logging into MQL Community which waits for ever and exits with authorisation failed.
And yes, the MAC version does work but it is full of bugs and not nearly as production stable as the Windows version.
See the HFM help about window:
When trying to run the mt5setup.exe installer, the following error occurs:
My guess is that all that's needed is a compile of the setup as well as the actual program on a MAC ARM computer with Parallels and to provide that as an optional download.
Can someone convince someone at Meta to actually go to such trouble - would be nice if not essential for future proofing the product.
And please responders - don't be arrogant and tell me I am doing something wrong or that I should get another PC, I like this one.