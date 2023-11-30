MQL5 password -> MT4 issue
mql5 community means: Community tab in Metatrader?
If yes so you need your login to connect to it (not your email).
Your login here is chrisjohnfrx
Why? Because of the following: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chrisjohnfrx
As to your password so try this link to get new password:
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Reseting my password just gives me a mail with a link to an error : "Invalid activation code. Please check your registration URL"
Hey!
So I'm connecting to mql5 community through my gmail account.
To connect my mql5 acc to my mt4 I need a password, which I don't have (auto login through gmail). My Gmails password doesn't work.
Reseting my password just gives me a mail with a link to an error : "Invalid activation code. Please check your registration URL"
Any admin can help me with this?
The problem is that you are trying to connect to your MQL5 account with your gmail credentials, this is wrong to begin with.
Login into your MQL5 account with your chrisjohnfrx username and not your email and if you don't remember your MQL5 password, click the link below to send a reset message to your email.
I used my chrisjohnfrx login - and still nothing. Seems like the password is something I can't recall and the password resetting thing doesn't work.
Can anybody here help me reset that password somehow?
Hello... I am having problems logging into the platform with my username and email. Does not allow password recovery. A pop-up window appears that says: The user with this email address has not been found. my email is julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com
PROBLEM:
1.Not entering the platform with the username and password
Can you help me, please!
My login details are as follows: email: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com login: julian.elejalde
You don't need to login into your MQL5 account with your email, but with your login/username.
You are not asked for your email but for your login and your MQL5 account login is jaelejalde2 and not julian.elejalde.
No es necesario que inicie sesión en su cuenta MQL5 con su correo electrónico, sino con su nombre de usuario.
No se le pide su correo electrónico, sino su nombre de usuario y el inicio de sesión de su cuenta MQL5 es jaelejalde2 y no julian.elejalde.
Hello Eleni!! Thank you for assisting me... My email is: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com My username is: julian.elejalde But, it won't let me enter MQL5 or the community anywhere. I have not been able to recover the password... Can you please help me with a link to reset my password to my email: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com. I was forced to create this user jaelejalde2 to be able to ask for help... But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde
My product requires active MQL5 account in Tools->Options->Community
Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.11.14 16:50
Double check your MQL5 account credentials.
Reset your MQL5 account password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Read more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457133
