MQL5 password -> MT4 issue

Hey!

So I'm connecting to mql5 community through my gmail account.
To connect my mql5 acc to my mt4 I need a password, which I don't have (auto login through gmail). My Gmails password doesn't work.
Reseting my password just gives me a mail with a link to an error : "Invalid activation code. Please check your registration URL"
Any admin can help me with this?
 

mql5 community means: Community tab in Metatrader?
If yes so you need your login to connect to it (not your email).
Your login here is chrisjohnfrx
Why? Because of the following: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chrisjohnfrx

As to your password so try this link to get new password:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

Krzysztof Jan Debski:

Reseting my password just gives me a mail with a link to an error : "Invalid activation code. Please check your registration URL"

 
You can try again later (I can not help you with passwords and activation codes sorry).
 
The problem is that you are trying to connect to your MQL5 account with your gmail credentials, this is wrong to begin with.

Login into your MQL5 account with your chrisjohnfrx username and not your email and if you don't remember your MQL5 password, click the link below to send a reset message to your email.

I used my chrisjohnfrx login - and still nothing. Seems like the password is something I can't recall and the password resetting thing doesn't work.

Can anybody here help me reset that password somehow?

Ok support fixed the new password creation. All works fine now. Thanks for the help !
Hello... I am having problems logging into the platform with my username and email. Does not allow password recovery. A pop-up window appears that says: The user with this email address has not been found. my email is julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com



PROBLEM:

1.Not entering the platform with the username and password

2.Do not enter the platform with your email and password
3.It does not allow password recovery, the platform throws a message saying that the email has NOT been found
4.In final terms, it has blocked me and won't let me enter. I have EA Experts that I have purchased and they are active, but I cannot log in to my username to use them.


Can you help me, please!


My login details are as follows: email: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com login: julian.elejalde

 
You don't need to login into your MQL5 account with your email, but with your login/username.

You are not asked for your email but for your login and your MQL5 account login is jaelejalde2 and not julian.elejalde.



Eleni Anna Branou #:

No es necesario que inicie sesión en su cuenta MQL5 con su correo electrónico, sino con su nombre de usuario.

No se le pide su correo electrónico, sino su nombre de usuario y el inicio de sesión de su cuenta MQL5 es jaelejalde2 y no julian.elejalde.



Hello Eleni!! Thank you for assisting me... My email is: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com My username is: julian.elejalde But, it won't let me enter MQL5 or the community anywhere. I have not been able to recover the password... Can you please help me with a link to reset my password to my email: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com. I was forced to create this user jaelejalde2 to be able to ask for help... But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde

Files:
descarga.png  296 kb
 
123
