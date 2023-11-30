MQL5 password -> MT4 issue - page 2

JULIAN ELEJALDE #:

Hello Eleni!! Thank you for assisting me... My email is: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com My username is: julian.elejalde But, it won't let me enter MQL5 or the community anywhere. I have not been able to recover the password... Can you please help me with a link to reset my password to my email: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com. I was forced to create this user jaelejalde2 to be able to ask for help... But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde

So, you are talking about another MQL5 account and having more than 1 MQL5 accounts is againt the rules.

Decide which MQL5 account you want to keep and contact the Service Desk to delete your other account.

Use the link Fernando posted, to reset your MQL5 account password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
 
JULIAN ELEJALDE #:

Hello Eleni!! Thank you for assisting me... My email is: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com My username is: julian.elejalde But, it won't let me enter MQL5 or the community anywhere. I have not been able to recover the password... Can you please help me with a link to reset my password to my email: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com. I was forced to create this user jaelejalde2 to be able to ask for help... But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde

Your username in Community tab (and on this forum as well) is jaelejalde2
Why? Because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jaelejalde2

---------------------------

To reset password.
There is the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

You need to enter the password here you used for registration on this MQL5 internet portal.

My example:
The email I used for registration on this MQL5 forum is placed on my profile on the following link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital/security



So, you can look at your profile and check for your email you used under registration, your link for that is the following:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jaelejalde2/security

Fernando Carreiro #:
Reset your MQL5 account password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

It won't let you reset the password... Reset your MQL5 account password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten The following appears:

JULIAN ELEJALDE #:It won't let you reset the password... Reset your MQL5 account password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten The following appears:

Then it is probably because there is no account registered under that email address, so a reset is not possible.

Or maybe that email address has been blocked or banned. Consider contacting the Service Desk.

JULIAN ELEJALDE #:

It won't let you reset the password... Reset your MQL5 account password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten The following appears:

You are not using the link we've given you, but you are trying to SIGN UP!

Open your eyes please and stop wasting our time.

 
JULIAN ELEJALDE #:
But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde

If you are talking about the other username (not your JULIAN ELEJALDE as https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jaelejalde2 ) so it is the same procedure to recover. The other username (according to your post here) is julian.elejalde or JULIAN ANDRES ELEJALDE CARMONA 

But the problem is that I can not find his profile ... I think - you may contact with the service desk asking them about JULIAN ANDRES ELEJALDE CARMONA under username julian.elejalde (if this second profile is your profile as well).

How to contact with the service desk: post

Sergey Golubev #:

If you are talking about the other username (not your JULIAN ELEJALDE as https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jaelejalde2 ) so it is the same procedure to recover. The other username (according to your post here) is julian.elejalde or JULIAN ANDRES ELEJALDE CARMONA 

But the problem is that I can not find his profile ... I think - you may contact with the service desk asking them about JULIAN ANDRES ELEJALDE CARMONA under username julian.elejalde (if this second profile is your profile as well).

How to contact with the service desk: post

How do I know?
You told about "But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde" and I used search here -

--------------------

So, contact with the service desk asking them for advice (because it is nothing to do with the forum sorry).

Eleni Anna Branou #:

You are not using the link we've given you, but you are trying to SIGN UP!

Open your eyes please and stop wasting our time.

Excuse me, but if I make the comments here it is because I have problems with the initialization of my credentials with the MQL5 system:

1. It won't let me log in with the password that I have always used and have not changed.
2. It won't let me reset my password, because a window appears saying that my email is not registered.
3. Upon seeing the response to the previous point, I proceed to review the record and it appears that it already exists.
4. That is, the system tells me that I am not registered, but I have been registered since the beginning of 2022. There are inconsistencies because the system tells me that I am registered, but when I do the procedure to reset the password with the same email: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com and with the same account: julian.elejalde a window appears saying that I am not registered.

Please, the person who should open your eyes is someone else. Read the concern carefully and the inconsistency or failure of the system is explained there.

I consider myself very serious to enter this option and ask for help.

I would never take up the time of the people who are here to help customers or users.


I just ask that you please help me to recover my password

Sergey Golubev #:

How do I know?
You told about "But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde" and I used search here -

--------------------

So, contact with the service desk asking them for advice (because it is nothing to do with the forum sorry).

OK, thanks a lot

 
JULIAN ELEJALDE #:
Excuse me, but if I make the comments here it is because I have problems with the initialization of my credentials with the MQL5 system:

1. It won't let me log in with the password that I have always used and have not changed.
2. It won't let me reset my password, because a window appears saying that my email is not registered.
3. Upon seeing the response to the previous point, I proceed to review the record and it appears that it already exists.
4. That is, the system tells me that I am not registered, but I have been registered since the beginning of 2022. There are inconsistencies because the system tells me that I am registered, but when I do the procedure to reset the password with the same email: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com and with the same account: julian.elejalde a window appears saying that I am not registered.

Please, the person who should open your eyes is someone else. Read the concern carefully and the inconsistency or failure of the system is explained there.

I consider myself very serious to enter this option and ask for help.

I would never take up the time of the people who are here to help customers or users.


I just ask that you please help me to recover my password

It was rude of me to write that and I am sorry.

I hope you find the solution in the Service Desk.

