MQL5 password -> MT4 issue - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello Eleni!! Thank you for assisting me... My email is: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com My username is: julian.elejalde But, it won't let me enter MQL5 or the community anywhere. I have not been able to recover the password... Can you please help me with a link to reset my password to my email: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com. I was forced to create this user jaelejalde2 to be able to ask for help... But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde
So, you are talking about another MQL5 account and having more than 1 MQL5 accounts is againt the rules.
Decide which MQL5 account you want to keep and contact the Service Desk to delete your other account.Use the link Fernando posted, to reset your MQL5 account password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Hello Eleni!! Thank you for assisting me... My email is: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com My username is: julian.elejalde But, it won't let me enter MQL5 or the community anywhere. I have not been able to recover the password... Can you please help me with a link to reset my password to my email: julian.eleyal.je@gmail.com. I was forced to create this user jaelejalde2 to be able to ask for help... But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde
Your username in Community tab (and on this forum as well) is jaelejalde2
Why? Because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jaelejalde2
---------------------------
To reset password.
There is the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
You need to enter the password here you used for registration on this MQL5 internet portal.
My example:
The email I used for registration on this MQL5 forum is placed on my profile on the following link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital/security
So, you can look at your profile and check for your email you used under registration, your link for that is the following:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jaelejalde2/security
Reset your MQL5 account password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
It won't let you reset the password... Reset your MQL5 account password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten The following appears:
Then it is probably because there is no account registered under that email address, so a reset is not possible.
Or maybe that email address has been blocked or banned. Consider contacting the Service Desk.
It won't let you reset the password... Reset your MQL5 account password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten The following appears:
You are not using the link we've given you, but you are trying to SIGN UP!
Open your eyes please and stop wasting our time.
But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde
If you are talking about the other username (not your JULIAN ELEJALDE as https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jaelejalde2 ) so it is the same procedure to recover. The other username (according to your post here) is julian.elejalde or JULIAN ANDRES ELEJALDE CARMONA
But the problem is that I can not find his profile ... I think - you may contact with the service desk asking them about JULIAN ANDRES ELEJALDE CARMONA under username julian.elejalde (if this second profile is your profile as well).
How to contact with the service desk: post #6
If you are talking about the other username (not your JULIAN ELEJALDE as https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jaelejalde2 ) so it is the same procedure to recover. The other username (according to your post here) is julian.elejalde or JULIAN ANDRES ELEJALDE CARMONA
But the problem is that I can not find his profile ... I think - you may contact with the service desk asking them about JULIAN ANDRES ELEJALDE CARMONA under username julian.elejalde (if this second profile is your profile as well).
How to contact with the service desk: post #6
How do I know?
You told about "But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde" and I used search here -
--------------------
So, contact with the service desk asking them for advice (because it is nothing to do with the forum sorry).
You are not using the link we've given you, but you are trying to SIGN UP!
Open your eyes please and stop wasting our time.
I would never take up the time of the people who are here to help customers or users.
I just ask that you please help me to recover my password
How do I know?
You told about "But where I have my payment accounts is julian.elejalde" and I used search here -
--------------------
So, contact with the service desk asking them for advice (because it is nothing to do with the forum sorry).
OK, thanks a lot
I would never take up the time of the people who are here to help customers or users.
I just ask that you please help me to recover my password
It was rude of me to write that and I am sorry.
I hope you find the solution in the Service Desk.