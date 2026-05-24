Discussion of article "Tips for an Effective Product Presentation on the Market" - page 11

New comment
 
Please make it possible to publish 2 products with the same name if one is for MT4 and the other is for MT5. They are in different sections, and the file extension (.ex4, .ex5) uniquely determines this. Also the information garbage in the names like "MT4" , "for MT5" , "V5" ... only interferes.
 
Для каждого продукта в MetaTrader Маркете разрешается добавить до 12 скриншотов размером 640х480 пикселей.

I believe this article is outdated and misleading. The product card already has different information. And for inappropriate screenshot sizes the product rating is probably lowered 😒


 
Uploading screenshots but refusing to take. All having right size
 
I totally agree. I'm trying to bring out my own product, but the difficulty is getting people to trust it.
1...4567891011
New comment