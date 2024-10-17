Build 2622 24Sep2020 - Strategy Tester Visualization do not allow move chart backwards
Hi.
I am struggeling with the same issue since yesterday. I was looking for this and found another post with a similar problem description:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352125
Probably its a bug.
Thank God I am not the only one... I couldn't be. It has to be a problem of this Build but we do not have where to report this bug right?
Honestly I don't know where to report this. Hope anyone of the Metaquotes developer team is reading this soon....
On the other I'm pretty sure you will find a similar disscussion in the russian board. Obviously the problem is reproducable with build 2622.
Did you guys downloaded your metatrader from your brokers website or from https://www.metatrader5.com/ ?
I figured out that the download from metatrader.com is build 2615. Everything is working fine in it.
But when I download the metatrader from my brokers website I get a newer version (it's build is currently 2624). Maybe it's not an offical release and my broker messed some things up. Can anyone verify this theory?
I have the same problem and the newer version is offical.
My application was downloaded from Metatrader official website months ago and the "update routine" is performed automatically.
Until it get fixed we can use the Open Chart option from the context menu of Backtest tab. It opens a regular chart inside MetaTrader with all buy and sell arrows and indicators.
Same issue on beta build 2628
Thanks Ehsan for that tip.
It does not fix the root cause but allow to navigate a bit.
Does anyone know where to find builds pre 2622 ?
Hello,Even if I try to do get there manually by dragging the chart with the mouse it just gets stuck and wont travel to a previous period of time.
I would like to know if this is also happening to you guys... Suddenly after running any EA on backtesting, the Strategy Tester Visualization do not allow me to move the chart backwards so i can analyze my trades on any part of the period selected initially. For instance, when I click one a 7th January trade of the Historic tab, the chart above used to move to that moment but now it is not happening (like it's frozen) and shows nothing before 29Jun. Please look at the example attached.
I have already uninstall Metatrader and installed again. So my point is, is this a problem of the most recent build 2622? Are you guys feeling the same way?
Thanks