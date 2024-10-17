Build 2622 24Sep2020 - Strategy Tester Visualization do not allow move chart backwards

New comment
 

Hello,

I would like to know if this is also happening to you guys... Suddenly after running any EA on backtesting, the Strategy Tester Visualization do not allow me to move the chart backwards so i can analyze my trades on any part of the period selected initially. For instance, when I click one a 7th January trade of the Historic tab, the chart above used to move to that moment but now it is not happening (like it's frozen) and shows nothing before 29Jun. Please look at the example attached.

Even if I try to do get there manually by dragging the chart with the mouse it just gets stuck and wont travel to a previous period of time.

I have already uninstall Metatrader and installed again. So my point is, is this a problem of the most recent build 2622? Are you guys feeling the same way?

Thanks

Files:
Example.jpg  415 kb
 

Hi.

I am struggeling with the same issue since yesterday. I was looking for this and found another post with a similar problem description:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352125

Probably its a bug.

cant scroll in strategy tester's chart
cant scroll in strategy tester's chart
  • 2020.09.27
  • www.mql5.com
hello i cant scroll in strategy tester 's chart but metatrader is ok. any idea? i'm confused...
 
lerche:

Hi.

I am struggeling with the same issue since yesterday. I was looking for this and found another post with a similar problem description:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352125

Probably its a bug.

Thank God I am not the only one... I couldn't be. It has to be a problem of this Build but we do not have where to report this bug right?
 
filipe197:
Thank God I am not the only one... I couldn't be. It has to be a problem of this Build but we do not have where to report this bug right?

Honestly I don't know where to report this. Hope anyone of the Metaquotes developer team is reading this soon....

On the other I'm pretty sure you will find a similar disscussion in the russian board. Obviously the problem is reproducable with build 2622.

 

Did you guys downloaded your metatrader from your brokers website or from https://www.metatrader5.com/ ?

I figured out that the download from metatrader.com is build 2615. Everything is working fine in it.
But when I download the metatrader from my brokers website I get a newer version (it's build is currently 2624). Maybe it's not an offical release and my broker messed some things up. Can anyone verify this theory?

MetaTrader 5 Handelsplattform für Devisen, Aktien, Futures
MetaTrader 5 Handelsplattform für Devisen, Aktien, Futures
  • www.metatrader5.com
Mit dem MetaTrader 5 können Sie die Handlungsfreiheit in vollem Umfang genießen — Sie können aktiv bleiben, während Sie über Smartphones und Tablets handeln. Die Web-Plattform bietet noch mehr Möglichkeiten und ermöglicht es Ihnen, von jedem Webbrowser und jedem Gerät aus zu arbeiten. Indem Sie den bequemsten Weg aus einer Vielzahl von Optionen...
 

I have the same problem and the newer version is offical.

My application was downloaded from Metatrader official website months ago and the "update routine" is performed automatically.

 
I just wonder how Metaquotes will notice this soon if apparently there is now way to reach them with this feedback...
 
same problem for me. so annoying!
 

Until it get fixed we can use the Open Chart option from the context menu of Backtest tab. It opens a regular chart inside MetaTrader with all buy and sell arrows and indicators.


 

Same issue on beta build 2628

Thanks Ehsan for that tip.
It does not fix the root cause but allow to navigate a bit.

Does anyone know where to find builds pre 2622 ?

 
Maybe the possibility to reach Metaquotes developers trought LinkedIn makes sense...
123
New comment