Cannot login to www.mql5.com from the MT4 platform

Hi, I have been trying to login to MQL5 community from the MT4 platform several times on different days, but I am unable to get through ( but login from www.mql5.com website is working fine.)

After checking message from the Journal tab,  the errors are as follows -


MQL4 Market: failed to get a list of user products [401]

MQL5.comunity:authrization failed


Please kindly advise how to fix this problem.


Thanks.

 

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader (I am having MT4 build 1280),
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login (your login is warote) - not your email.
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).
Thank you.  Problem solved, I can now install indicator on my PC. Thanks again for your help.
 
I still have that issue
 
read post
warote:
Thank you.  Problem solved, I can now install indicator on my PC. Thanks again for your help.

Warote How you solved the problem?

 

Hi

I had the same frustration and figured it out.  You can find your profile username by logging into mql5 site, then click on your profile.  Not look at the address bar at the top of your browser.  In my case it is:


https://www.mql5.com/en/users/simonleiper/

You can then use this to log into the community profile on MT4 with your password.... 

Best of luck

 
Simon Leiper:

Hi

I had the same frustration and figured it out.  You can find your profile username by logging into mql5 site, then click on your profile.

You can find out your user name by hovering the mouse cursor over your name at the top of one of your posts. The name should display bottom left corner of the screen

 
Hi I am facing the same issue. I have used my profile name wongkeseeng, not he email and password is correct as i have successfully sign in via MQL5 webpage but not through MT4 platform. I have cleared the community folder from terminal tab.  MY MT4 build is 1330. i have used internet explorer as default browser.  I still have  same error message from journal tab. 



Please help?

 
read post where I collected all possible reasons.

besides, it may be related to your password:

My ie version 11,
MT4 version 1335,
Login with my username
Password got from recovery password.
Keep failing.
