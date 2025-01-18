How to fix "MQL5 Community Authorization failed" on MT4

I've been trying to install an indicator I purchased from the market place on MT4. The indicator shows up on purchases but when I click install, I login, then it does not install. 

When I go to terminal I get an error that says "MQL5 Community Authorization failed". 

Anyway to fix this, step by step?

Issue_1.PNG  3 kb
 

Plenty of posts about this. There is a search feature in the forum.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/259003

I've tried everything and checked everywhere and nothing seems to work, I purchased an indicator, when i click install, I get that error message, it's so frustrating. I am also logged into the mlq5 community. <deleted>
 
Login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your: vicazu1998 username and not your email, then go down to the Terminal window >> Market tab and install your MQL5 purchase.

 
Iam trying to login MQL5 account in in MT4 but its not login in there only even i put correct username and PW - please help 

 
read post
Thank you -its done now

 
I can't login on my mql5 in to my mt4 say invalid help
 

migration to virtial hosting failed: DLLs are not allowed

how I can fix that when I try to translate a arbitrage EA in a mql5 virtual hosting?????




 
migration to virtial hosting failed: DLLs are not allowed

how I can fix that when I try to translate a arbitrage EA in a mql5 virtual hosting?????


Use an EA that doesn't require DLL calls.

