How to fix "MQL5 Community Authorization failed" on MT4
Plenty of posts about this. There is a search feature in the forum.
- 2018.06.18
- www.mql5.com
I've been trying to install an indicator I purchased from the market place on MT4. The indicator shows up on purchases but when I click install, I login, then it does not install.
When I go to terminal I get an error that says "MQL5 Community Authorization failed".
Anyway to fix this, step by step?
Login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your: vicazu1998 username and not your email, then go down to the Terminal window >> Market tab and install your MQL5 purchase.
Iam trying to login MQL5 account in in MT4 but its not login in there only even i put correct username and PW - please help
- 2020.05.21
- www.mql5.com
Thank you -its done now
migration to virtial hosting failed: DLLs are not allowed
how I can fix that when I try to translate a arbitrage EA in a mql5 virtual hosting?????
Use an EA that doesn't require DLL calls.
