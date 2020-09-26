New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2530: Sorting in Market Watch and advanced operations with optimization results - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
7. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
8. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
I hardly look at the symbol prices on the market watch. It would be nice to have an option to show or hide them, just like the rest. (spread, etc)
I didn't backup <include> folder and files where replaced with brand new ones and I lost recent changes ...is there any way that MT5 team is keeping backup of those files in some hidden location ??? ...not very big problem, the changed where only for debugging of mine main project, but still ! .... is this a common practice ??? for me this this happened first time
everything else absolutely awesome ...maybe in the future the function list will be fixed :) if by splitting class by using #include to multiple files (main methods in separate files) the "function list " will be fixed :) ...regards
After an update from the 10.7.2020 the function ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,0) don´t work correctly. Only rarely brings to top asked chart.
Before the update that function worked properly.
Can anyone help me?
Is it new?
Is it new?
It depends on the broker (I do not have this 9 digits) -
Certainly not Sergey, this only happens since the last update !
Certainly not Sergey, this only happens since the last update !
It is related to your broker: