I hardly look at the symbol prices on the market watch. It would be nice to have an option to show or hide them, just like the rest. (spread, etc)

 

 I didn't backup <include> folder and files where replaced with brand new ones and I lost recent changes   ...is there any way that MT5 team is keeping backup of those files in some hidden location ???  ...not very big problem, the changed where only  for debugging of mine main project,  but still !   .... is this a common practice ???       for me this this happened first time

everything else absolutely awesome  ...maybe in the future the   function list will be fixed :)  if by splitting class by using #include    to multiple files   (main methods in separate files)     the "function list " will be fixed :)  ...regards

 
Latest update has bugs 
If i change chart period buffers wont load. 
Rather indicator wont load. 
 

After an update from the 10.7.2020 the function ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,0) don´t work correctly. Only rarely brings to top asked chart.

Before the update that function worked properly.

Can anyone help me?

 
How can we get closing prices up to 9 digits?

Is it new?

ClosePrice

 
stanislass:
How can we get closing prices up to 9 digits?

Is it new?


It depends on the broker (I do not have this 9 digits) -


 

Certainly not Sergey, this only happens since the last update !

close2

 
stanislass:

Certainly not Sergey, this only happens since the last update !


It is related to your broker:


 
Ok, let's wait for the update update !
