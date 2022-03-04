Signal chart no updated -100%

New comment
 

Can anyone help me?

Why only this signal not work properly..

Thank you

 
Eddy Santoso:

Can anyone help me?

Why only this signal not work properly..

Thank you

1. If the signal provider lost 100% initial deposit so it should be written as the following:
"-100%" and it will not be updated in most of the cases.

2. Your started to monitor yesterday afternoon.
It means that stats are not refreshed.
You should wait for monitored stats to be collected and refreshed.



New comment