Signal chart no updated -100%
Eddy Santoso:
Can anyone help me?
Why only this signal not work properly..
Thank you
1. If the signal provider lost 100% initial deposit so it should be written as the following:
"-100%" and it will not be updated in most of the cases.
2. Your started to monitor yesterday afternoon.
It means that stats are not refreshed.
You should wait for monitored stats to be collected and refreshed.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can anyone help me?
Why only this signal not work properly..
Thank you