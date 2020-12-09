signals
You can go to logs/journal to understand how it is going on and to check possible errors.
And check the subscription procedure once again just in case you missed something for example:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
And one more thing, the signal provider did a trade 10 minutes ago, but I didn't get anything. What do you think is the problem?
----------------
Please find some information about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Pros and cons of VPS at mql5.com
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.11.04 13:15
- Why do you need a VPS?
And what is the value of fast execution?
- Why is our VPS better?
What are the benefits of technological effectiveness?
- 24 hours free
How to test a virtual platform in 24 hours?
- Available Rates
You will receive computer resources on demand, and the rate is always the same.
- What are paid $ 10?
And how quickly will they pay off due to better performance?
- How it works?
Learn how to rent a Forex VPS and how to manage it.
And this is the information about ping -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Pros and cons of VPS at mql5.com
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.11.04 13:59Enter the name of your broker's trading server to get an estimate of network delays: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
Make sure you've got the right settings.
Make sure you've got the right settings.
This is exactly what my system settings are
But it still doesn't copy transactions for me
Then something is not right with your VPS.
Post some journal logs to check if you want.
I think I've found the problem
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use