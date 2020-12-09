signals

Hello
I subscribed to signal a few hours ago. why i can t see the trades
Thank you for your help
And one more thing, the signal provider did a trade 10 minutes ago, but I didn't get anything. What do you think is the problem?
 

You can go to logs/journal to understand how it is going on and to check possible errors.

And check the subscription procedure once again just in case you missed something for example:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

I put the mt4 in my personal vps
Do I have to use the MQL site's vps?
 
sorry it is my first signal and i have not good imformations
 
It is up to you.
Please find some information about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5:

And this is the information about ping - 


Enter the name of your broker's trading server to get an estimate of network delays: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
 
Make sure you've got the right settings.



 
This is exactly what my system settings are

But it still doesn't copy transactions for me

 
Then something is not right with your VPS.

Post some journal logs to check if you want.

 
I think I've found the problem

How can I fix this problem?
