Woowww.... No Tutorial At All On How To Program In MQL5 ?
I'm a C++ programmer, I've downloaded that reference of MQL5 but wow... 4000 pages of PDF... that's not tutorial book...
I've read to page 90 but then I went to look for other alternatives.
At least MQL4 has friendly guide and tutorial on how to program... http://book.mql4.com/
Its not a bad tutorial book.
Just like its impossible for beginner in Java to learn well with only Java API no matter how comprehensive it is because they need tutorial and not reference book , its really hard for me too to do things with MQL5 although I understand C++.
Please give me advises and suggestions guys.
There are many coding examples available on this site, actual programming for examples.
You can ask questions in this forum and be assured of good quality replies.
There are many coding examples available on this site, actual programming for examples.
You can ask questions in this forum and be assured of good quality replies.
Ok, I want to ask where should I start now ?
I know and understand C++.
I know it'll be a big help.
I just need to know how to apply this on MQL5 right ?
I think reading that 4000 pages pdf is not a good solution.
Ok, I want to ask where should I start now ?
I know and understand C++.
I know it'll be a big help.
I just need to know how to apply this on MQL5 right ?
I think reading that 4000 pages pdf is not a good solution.
Well, reading is a must ;)
I suggest that you start at looking in article section.
There a lot of well written documents on MQL5 programming, as well as expert and indicator design.
For example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/35 - Introduction to MQL5: How to write simple Expert Advisor and Custom Indicator
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/53 - MQL for "Dummies": How to Design and Construct Object Classes
- 2010.04.07
- Denis Zyatkevich
- www.mql5.com
Ok, I want to ask where should I start now ?
I know and understand C++.
I know it'll be a big help.
I just need to know how to apply this on MQL5 right ?
I think reading that 4000 pages pdf is not a good solution.
Actually, maybe you are not really ready to take on a new language. The language used in MT5 is not all that difficult for a programmer and most have learned from scratch.
There is a series of articles with the title containing 'cook book' that you can read and that should get you going
Check out this article and then read all of that author's articles https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/746
- 2013.10.15
- Anatoli Kazharski
- www.mql5.com
If you want to look for some books on online store, maybe you can search like "expert advisor programing for metatrader 5" or the others keyword like that.
Good luck
Ok Im only going to be rude once on this site but seriously WTF sort of answers are these...
"Actually, maybe you are not really ready to take on a new language."
"Well, reading is a must ;)"
I also know C++/C#,Python,HTML/5,CSS,SQL,Basic,ActionScript shall i continue....
Generally on average for most people learning is kinda like this...
I know nothing.
This is how to cook "Toast", beginner.
This is how to cook "Egg", beginner,
Please Make me "Eggs on Toast", test...
Oh my god you made me "Eggs onToast"!!!!
You are now ready to make an omelette..
Later on you are asked to organize an Continental Breakfast which where you can if you so wish.
Call the Toast and Egg functions from separate lib includes thus creating the basic "Eggs on Toast" from a much more complex array of possibilities including but not limited to "Eggs On Toast With Mushrooms w/out Garlic in the Mushrooms" if Garlic is in the Mushrooms and no other Mushrooms are provided ask the server for different Mushrooms thus fulfilling your order of "Eggs On Toast With Mushrooms w/out Garlic in the Mushrooms"
etc.. cont.. intermediate etc...level all the way to anal retentive super geek expert who insists on everyone using tabs instead of 4 spaces because over the space of 4000 lines of code that is up-to 12000 less keystrokes.
So that being said and I think what the young fellow who started this post is trying to ask with a very good question to which I would also love an answer is....
Does and one know of any MT5 specific resource detailing a beginning middle and end type of training for MQL5??
Preferably not a 4000 page reference
Which we could study and thus learn how to create things and be creative with out relying on snippets of code from all corner of the world which do things we kind of understand but are never fully explained in a beginning middle and end context?
For me personally all I want to know is a few rather basic things and somehow ended up at war with Russia and Japan.
I joke the Russian and Japanese Code is some of the best and complete I have seen so far.
PS for some reason after all that is said i kinda want eggs on toast and to not read a book called a cookbook for code,,, may have something to do with bad experiences getting electrocuted by coke machines when attempting to invent bitcoin via the Anarchists cookbook. Plus I have an Arab name and will probably end up in jail for reading anything like that.
More brilliant humor for you.
Im just gonna google it myself and buy something with an publisher i think...
P.P.S
The things I would like to know are adequately represented multiple times in the code repository however.
They all seem to throw dead bugs and even though I am a pretty good Entomologist i dont really feel like cleaning up dead bugs and am not the Victor Frankenstien of Bugs so dont really want to try and stitch together a working bug from a bunch of dead ones. I would prefer to hump a book with pictures of real live bugs in it and magically make a baby bug :)
you definitely don't need to read the whole PDF to be able to make your EA.
C++ background or whatever language, can only help if you are motivated enough to try/test/improve yourself.
at the very least, MQL and C++ are the same syntax-wise. [ I would say anything-else wise, but someone would jump me :))) ]
%99.99 of info you need, in order to code a complete/working/profitable/doing-what-you-want EA, can be found at Docs, that PDF, these forums.
you can question that missing %0.01, after you cover the bigger available info.
take it from one who was asking about how to calculate a simple lot size, a few month back, with ABSOLUTELY zero experience of MQL languages, whatsoever,
and now doing final touches to his EA. (and not a simple EA I promise)
I'm a C++ programmer, I've downloaded that reference of MQL5 but wow... 4000 pages of PDF... that's not tutorial book...
I've read to page 90 but then I went to look for other alternatives.
At least MQL4 has friendly guide and tutorial on how to program... http://book.mql4.com/
Its not a bad tutorial book.
Just like its impossible for beginner in Java to learn well with only Java API no matter how comprehensive it is because they need tutorial and not reference book , its really hard for me too to do things with MQL5 although I understand C++.
Please give me advises and suggestions guys.
you definitely don't need to read the whole PDF to be able to make your EA.
C++ background or whatever language, can only help if you are motivated enough to try/test/improve yourself.
at the very least, MQL and C++ are the same syntax-wise. [ I would say anything-else wise, but someone would jump me :))) ]
%99.99 of info you need, in order to code a complete/working/profitable/doing-what-you-want EA, can be found at Docs, that PDF, these forums.
you can question that missing %0.01, after you cover the bigger available info.
take it from one who was asking about how to calculate a simple lot size, a few month back, with ABSOLUTELY zero experience of MQL languages, whatsoever,
and now doing final touches to his EA. (and not a simple EA I promise)
What if i told you i had till December to get back to morocco and claim my land inheritance after never ever being there my whole life and am flat broke and wouldnt mind not turning up and having no money for a hotel, food and the impression to the new family that i am poorer than they are and dont have time to sort through the dross
What if i told you i had till December to get back to morocco and claim my land inheritance after never ever being there my whole life and am flat broke and wouldnt mind not turning up and having no money for a hotel, food and the impression to the new family that i am poorer than they are and dont have time to sort through the dross
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I'm a C++ programmer, I've downloaded that reference of MQL5 but wow... 4000 pages of PDF... that's not tutorial book...
I've read to page 90 but then I went to look for other alternatives.
At least MQL4 has friendly guide and tutorial on how to program... http://book.mql4.com/
Its not a bad tutorial book.
Just like its impossible for beginner in Java to learn well with only Java API no matter how comprehensive it is because they need tutorial and not reference book , its really hard for me too to do things with MQL5 although I understand C++.
Please give me advises and suggestions guys.