We really need this issue to be addressed. It will help alot interms of transparency.
I found the way to spot fake review on many of the EA, signals, programmers is to look up profile of the reviewer. Some of them will be recently opened, and have no actively other then leaving 1 or 2 very recent reviews. They can set the EA and signals as free, rack up the reviews, and then make it cost. So you thinking a lot of reviewers had been paying $30 or so the entire time for the signal.
As far as MQL responding to users wanting stop this,they are probably hesitant for various reason. Their revenue for this particular website is based upon percentages of transactions. So working to crack down on fake reviews is probably working against their interest. i love MQL5, dont get me wrong, its the best forex site.However i bet they are making way more money then other forex forum websites, and they dont get to that position if you are wacking away at your "marketing members".
It changes nothing for Metaquotes if we talk about sales income. Fake reviews don't increase the global sales, they attract people to product which would not have so much visibility otherwise. I change the market shares, but not the global volume of the market. People will just buy one product instead of an other.
What is in the best interest of Metaquotes is to have a reputable reviews system, which is not currently. What do you think people who got cheated to buy a bad product due to fake reviews will do in the future. Maybe they will just don't trust the specific seller any more, but there is also a chance they will not trust the Market and the mql5.com at all. And they will not buy any more from it.
A reliable reviews system is not something easy to get. As there will always be cheaters and scammers, but at least when a fraud is proven they should act. At minimum remove the reviews and at best ban the fraudulent seller.
I thought your way at first too. Perhaps your right. MQL at its bases is a programming platform, so to design a system or process seems very simple for this particular site. So perhaps that why i thought the stalling solution was more planned. Perhaps its just me overthink. Now watch how simple my solution is.
1. Do not allow new subscription to platform to leave any reviews within 30 days of profile creation (moving it to 60 would help further).
2. Send emails to these new subscribers reminding them to review products they purchased or subscribed to
3. Send reminder emails to everyone to review products they purchased and subscribed to like Amazon and Ebay does (this will flatten the curve of fake reviews by having real reviews boost legit EA's)
Of course you cant stop fake review completely, but you can make it harder for them. And #3 will cause algorithm to show more legit products (im sure the review/purchase ratio per product is low, and the fake reviews are taking advantage).
Again, MQL specializes in databases, so i know there are people wwwwwwwwwwaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyy smarter then me working there and someone figured this out. If not, drop me a message, im available for hire. LOL
You didn't get the fake review issue. Of course what you proposed makes sense, but if you read my previous post you will see that the main problem is not when a review is posted by a fake account, but from REAL users totally unrelated to a seller. There are fake reviews because they were extorted to the buyers.
Oh yea, i thought you all were talking about both issues so i was just making light of the more obvious issue to solve. For the solicitation issue, its possible, just more manual effort. You can tag certain chats words/phrases, and if talk or refund or giving money back, block user from posting feedback on seller product. Or the moment they mention skype or another other outside service, do the same. Tag the chat, pull in database, have manual reviewer. You dont have to block the people, just the ability to leave review if it is suspected a refund may occur (even if its not through platform). And if you are wrong, the most harm is that no review occurs on that particular transaction, but it would be fair because they arent suppose to be communication outside platform anyhow.
Excellent topic guy's. This is a major issue and makes me sick to think how much money gets taken form these providers for their products that do not work. I think a number of these suggestions would make for a much better outcome for the purchaser and MQL in general. I personally like the suggestion about mandatory signal service for all EA even if they forbidden to copy. This will assist in the scammers products even being launched. I mean seriously anyone can have an EA built for $50, do a quick optimization and then a back test of a good optimization and then market it very well, this process accompanied by some good reviews from paid off customers and merry Christmas your off and running. Its just not right!!
Great topic. I personally think its MQL advantage to clean up this process as we know only then can do it. And when it doesn't get done then we lose trust in them. Because its their plat from only they can do this.
I noticed a lot of EA products in the market which are listed in the front page , all have exactly the same thing in common : Fake reviews
After investigation , those developers are telling people that in exchange for a positive review they will get a free EA or free indicator. So suddenly a product that is actually bad or mediocre has a large amount of positive fake reviews. Another scenario group of people working together just leave positive reviews on the product.
Fake reviews are a HUGE problem for this platform , Consumers tend to trust the voice of the masses. That’s why some people overlook a few bad reviews (even recent ones) when the majority are overwhelmingly positive, and vice versa and it has a huge impact on purchase decisions.
Why does mql5 not employ a stronger kind of mechanism for catching these fake reviews? More than 50% of the product sold on this site contains several fake reviews. How about a clean up?
Interesting thread ,i wonder how much time will be open for talks around this subject LOL
I reported in the past this toxic behaviour with strong proof's to the mql5 guys ,the did NOHTING.
Is all about the bucks , they get important commission from all this sellers so i understood is a fight against the wind to try to report/stop/remove those sellers who use all kind of tricks.
The problem are not the sellers who use tricks to sell with fake reviews (this kind of dudes will always exist) the problem are the ones who have the power to do something and yet they still allow it,so is all about money.
There are many sellers are banned because of Fake reviews and fake EA what do you mean by MQL5 is doing nothing??? you need to understand that MQL5 is a company and can't ban people because of assumptions. They need proofs. For them to collects those proofs, It takes time. We need to help MQL5 by reporting fake reviews but we still need proofs to confirm that.