There are many sellers are banned because of Fake reviews and fake EA what do you mean by MQL5 is doing nothing??? you need to understand that MQL5 is a company and can't ban people because of assumptions. They need proofs. For them to collects those proofs, It takes time. We need to help MQL5 by reporting fake reviews but we still need proofs to confirm that.
I sent them CLEAR PROOF mate ,how one seller build up his reviews list based on tricks,they did nothing,that seller is still up and still get reviews same way, so... it is what it is.
Here is an example : [...]
Over 2000 fake review, promises free EA or indicator in exchange for 5 star review.
Has been reported since 2018 nothing was done
Things get even more ridicolous on MQL5
I was wondering why the top selling MT5 got so many reviews in such a short time and here I found the answer.
Can anyone at Metaquotes stop those criminals?
Customers get blackmailed to post 5 star reviews in exchange for services the author has to provide either way.
And those faked reviews lead more and more people into the same trap to feed the greed of one criminal coder!
Hey Metaquotes, are you awake? Do you see what's going on in your market?
A few more of these guys and your market reputation is gone completely.
Aleksey Semenov , 2020.04.29 16:27yes, it’s time to estimate the price of the review already - next to the review is the price that the client spent on the product, and if this is a rental, then the price should be summed over the entire time
Maxim Kuznetsov , 2020.04.29 17:36
but by the way, a good idea is product reviews only for money and exponentially. Spammers sharply decrease and give 50-100 reviews from affiliates will be hurt by the wallet.
The discussion on Russian forum :)
Everyone must be involved now, #FakeReviewMustFall if you love mql5 please involve and make your voice heard. Specially for poor guys newbie, taking their savings and being scammed by a fake EA with fake review. How so called great EA with great reviews but it does not have a simple signal of a month???
How about removing the review system and just randomly rotate each products positions in the market.😎