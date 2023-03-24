If i create an EX4. with MQH can it be protected against decompile ?
- The MQL4/MQH is source code. They can try to compile but will be missing some of the code.
Sorry , Not very used to post on forum.
I had a complaint from a client that somehow users removed his AccountLocker and Expiry date. Might it be done with hex Editors ?
Would MQH Protect me for such case ?
Thanks in advance.
No
For sure mqh or mq4 doesn't make any difference as William said.
But your issue is not clear. Your customer has the source code ? And your customer has users ? But that users don't have source code I suppose.
What kind of account locker or expiry date ?
You don't need necessarily need to decompile the source code to break a protection. All depends how it's done.
if(accountID!=0 && AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN)!=accountID) { Alert("The wrong account number!"); return 0; }
Thanks for the response Alain & William. Im really greatful for it. Here is some more details below
This executed at OnInit. So simply he is editting accountID from global variable. Then sending an ex4 file to his users. But somehow someone broke it and sent free one to every of his user.
So now i created an mqh file. Where he put the source. And i call this mqh file as #include source.mqh .. Then he compiles that one line in mq4 and sends the ex4 file to his clients.
Is there any probability that he will face same issue again ?
They don't need to decompile it. Such "protection" are good for a normal user, but if some experimented hacker work it, it will probably not take long to broke it. He "just" had to find the few bytes to change in the ex4 file.
The mql5 Cloud Protector should solve this issue.
1 - Can they change that few bytes and generate new ex4 to send rest of the users if they get an ex4 with just include file?
'2- If i change the locker in to Arrays and ASCII Table will be good enough ? as suggested in following link
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1572
- www.mql5.com
Thanks :)) All clear to me now
Lets assume i want to get full protection. As i heard someone decompiled the locker of account. I may want to prevent client mistake aswell . If client sends the mq4 File instead of ex4.And if client sends the Compiled ex4 Is there a way to gain access the source even without MQH lets say even if it got decompiled somehow. Can they see what mqh file had ? ?
The question is
If i create an MQH File and include that in to ex4. Compile.
So even if they mistakely send mq4 that they will not be able to compile if MQH not exist.
Looking further for the answers thank you.