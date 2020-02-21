New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2280 - page 4
Build 2302 Bug
String Input variable is not recognized correctly ? Only empty value in string Input variable.
2302 beta build -
If it is beta version, it is possible for not notifying for update ?
Many times, beta version contains many bugs.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Compiler errors when using database
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.17 15:10old builds of MT4 and MT5 - post #121
Where do we have to report bugs in MetaTrader platform ?
In service desk, there is no topic you can create about MetaTrader platform itself. They only deal with financial operation now.
Reporting on forum is the best practice ? I just like to know for the future information.
Is there are post dedicated for that ?
You are on the right thread now.
Thanks.
Hi
I have installed the latest beta release 2307.
I've seen a big difference between the "Market Scanner" run and the "Single" run during backtesting.
For instance for GBPUSD : the "Single" run gives as result : 1.060.000 € profit, while the "Market Scanner" run returns 24.270 € profit with the same settings.
What's also strange: I've added some extra pairs for testing with the market scanner, and now the backtest for GBPUSD shows the same results as the single pair backtest.µ
The "Marcet scanner" shows the same symbol more than once. I've scanned 35 symbols, but instead of schowing 35 different symbols, he shows 35 rows but several rows containing the same symbol with the same results.
So ... I don't know anymore what to believe or trust.
I'm happy that my (windows 10) pc is not crashing anymore. With build 2280 my computer was getting completely blocked.
Please make the backtester and optimiser a reliable tool with control over comissions, swaps and slippage !
It's the most important part of metatrader 5 !!!!
Thx for any replies.
On my computer, the 2301 version of the strategy tester failed to perform optimization tests properly.
The same EA, the same parameter input, the same optimization task, each run returns a different set of error results:
..
Build 2310 complete algorithm seems fixed, GA still a mess.
Anyways, great tread as this may be, posting here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/321656/ is more likely to yield results regarding solving the bugs or suggest features.
They are completely rewriting the Strategy Tester so the beta will certainly have many bugs.
I'm happy to hear that !!
I hope you'll add the possibilities to add indicators and charting objects more easily (like in MT4).
And also a very usefull feature: optimisation over multiple currencies, to find out which settings works best in general over a selected list of symbols.
Thx