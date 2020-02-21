New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2280 - page 2

StretegyTester stopped working it freeze during "history synchronization started". 

 

You cannot call scripts, EAs, and indicators via the shortcut key when the chart is "undocked (Alt+D)".

I work with two undocked charts.

I can only call scripts/indicators/EAs via shortcut key when one of the graphs is docked.

When both charts are undocked I can't call script/indicators/EAs via hotkey.


mayamak:

StretegyTester stopped working it freeze during "history synchronization started". 

Ok I solved this ussue, when StrategyTester freezes during "history synchronization started" I need to change Access Server and then it works fine. 

 
Hello, dear.
MT4&5 PC, Android and web don't work well for me:
I noticed that the RSI (1) does not draw a curve. For all Platforms, RSI work only with large number like 2 and more, but don't work with number 1.
Please, can you help me to solve this problem?
Hello team.
I have problem with RSI. when i set RSI(1), i don't have the RSI graph. I have RSI(1) 0.00 value.
But when i set RSI(2), i have the RSI graph.
RSI work only for period greater than 1.
This problem is for all mt5 platform (web, pc, android).
Can you help me to solve this issue?

Bertrand YANN:

Hello team.
I have problem with RSI. when i set RSI(1), i don't have the RSI graph. I have RSI(1) 0.00 value.
But when i set RSI(2), i have the RSI graph.
RSI work only for period greater than 1.
This problem is for all mt5 platform (web, pc, android).
Can you help me to solve this issue?

Thank you.

No wonder!

MT4:

   if(InpRSIPeriod<2)
     {
      Print("Incorrect value for input variable InpRSIPeriod = ",InpRSIPeriod);
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   if(Bars<=InpRSIPeriod || InpRSIPeriod<2)
      return(0);

In MT5, I assume they use similar checks in the default RSI indicator, but their /Examples/RSI.mq5 works well with Period = 1.

PS: You do realize that RSI(1) is always 100 for bullish bars and 0 for bearish bars, right?
 

Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!

I make software development and I want to make a report about an error issue with the MQL5 programming language. Please submit my report to the MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 software developer team! Many thanks for considering my request! The following code is not compilable and the preprocessor and the compiler do not operate as the programmers expect. The code example is the following.

#define p_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) arg_0##arg_1##arg_2
#define p_evaluate_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2) p_paste(arg_0, arg_1, arg_2)
#define apple 11
#define mouse 12
#define table 13

void f()
{
    int i = 10 + p_evaluate_paste(apple, mouse, table);
    PrintFormat("%d\n", i);
    return;
}

This code is not compilable. The compiler error message is: "'111213' - undeclared identifier". This is not an identifier but just an integer literal. This does not have to be a valid identifier token. This is an obvious error of the implementation of the preprocessor. With GNU CPP this kind of programming constructions are compilable. I have a huge and bigger and bigger MQL5 software framework for my trading system and I could not compile some of my solutions with concatenating just an `arg_type' and a `&' to create a plain reference variable for objects. Please fix this issue ASAP! Many thanks for considering my request! Please, please, finish the implementation of the multiple inheritance from interfaces facilities ASAP! This is important for the future achievements. MetaTraders are otherwise excellent products and I have installed 250 instances in my   virtual machine of the MetaTrader 5 client application. I would like to operate serious trading with your and my softwares.

Yours faithfully and best wishes: László Müller (voyevoda), Dombóvár, Hungary.

Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!

Please implement the `typedef' and `using' features. This would be very usable with
complex template instantiations. This is a must for usable template programming.
Many thanks for considering my request!

Yours faithfully and best wishes: László Müller (voyevoda), Dombóvár, Hungary.

 
Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!

Please increase the maximum count of the entries in the server selector
subwindow of the MetaTrader 4 client terminal application software.
Perhaps this maximum currently was set to 120. I think the practically
unlimited number is much more appropriate. Please fix this issue in the
next release. You can fix this with some minutes of programming!

There is another issue with the MetaTrader 4 client terminal software
application. In the `Market Watch/Tick Chart' subwindow the graphical
plot of the fluctuating price charts is always limited to the first some

grid cells horizontally. Why? The plot should fill the entire plot region
of the subwindow.

Please fix these issues as soon as possible!

Many thanks for considering my request!

Yours faithfully and best wishes: László Müller, Dombóvár, Hungary.

Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!

I have another feature request now. Please implement some facility
with which a programmer can code file includes with multiple times
inside the translation unit. For example `#pragma include_multi'.
This is neccesary for some more complex programming solutions. In
C/C++ include files there are the "include guard" preprocessor directives
and the `#pragma once' pragmas. Please, please implement this small
feature. This is a must for some source code generation automation.

Many thanks for considering my request!

Yours faithfully and best wishes: László Müller, Dombóvár, Hungary.


