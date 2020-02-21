New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2280 - page 2
StretegyTester stopped working it freeze during "history synchronization started".
You cannot call scripts, EAs, and indicators via the shortcut key when the chart is "undocked (Alt+D)".
I work with two undocked charts.
I can only call scripts/indicators/EAs via shortcut key when one of the graphs is docked.
When both charts are undocked I can't call script/indicators/EAs via hotkey.
StretegyTester stopped working it freeze during "history synchronization started".
Ok I solved this ussue, when StrategyTester freezes during "history synchronization started" I need to change Access Server and then it works fine.
Hello team.
I have problem with RSI. when i set RSI(1), i don't have the RSI graph. I have RSI(1) 0.00 value.
But when i set RSI(2), i have the RSI graph.
RSI work only for period greater than 1.
This problem is for all mt5 platform (web, pc, android).
Can you help me to solve this issue?
Thank you.
Hello team.
I have problem with RSI. when i set RSI(1), i don't have the RSI graph. I have RSI(1) 0.00 value.
But when i set RSI(2), i have the RSI graph.
RSI work only for period greater than 1.
This problem is for all mt5 platform (web, pc, android).
Can you help me to solve this issue?
Thank you.
No wonder!
MT4:
In MT5, I assume they use similar checks in the default RSI indicator, but their /Examples/RSI.mq5 works well with Period = 1.PS: You do realize that RSI(1) is always 100 for bullish bars and 0 for bearish bars, right?
Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!
I make software development and I want to make a report about an error issue with the MQL5 programming language. Please submit my report to the MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 software developer team! Many thanks for considering my request! The following code is not compilable and the preprocessor and the compiler do not operate as the programmers expect. The code example is the following.
This code is not compilable. The compiler error message is: "'111213' - undeclared identifier". This is not an identifier but just an integer literal. This does not have to be a valid identifier token. This is an obvious error of the implementation of the preprocessor. With GNU CPP this kind of programming constructions are compilable. I have a huge and bigger and bigger MQL5 software framework for my trading system and I could not compile some of my solutions with concatenating just an `arg_type' and a `&' to create a plain reference variable for objects. Please fix this issue ASAP! Many thanks for considering my request! Please, please, finish the implementation of the multiple inheritance from interfaces facilities ASAP! This is important for the future achievements. MetaTraders are otherwise excellent products and I have installed 250 instances in my virtual machine of the MetaTrader 5 client application. I would like to operate serious trading with your and my softwares.
Yours faithfully and best wishes: László Müller (voyevoda), Dombóvár, Hungary.
Yours faithfully and best wishes: László Müller (voyevoda), Dombóvár, Hungary.
grid cells horizontally. Why? The plot should fill the entire plot region
of the subwindow.
Please fix these issues as soon as possible!
Yours faithfully and best wishes: László Müller, Dombóvár, Hungary.
Yours faithfully and best wishes: László Müller, Dombóvár, Hungary.