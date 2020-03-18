Divergence between optimisation and run single test

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Hi Everyone,

Today I faced a problem when trying making optimisation backtest.

First I ran the optimisation using 5m and get these results (I'm using custom result for optimisation):

Optimisation result


Look that I'm obtaining 10450 of profit, that's ok, but I run the single test and I got this:


diference


Totally different on single test, but it's not most strange that is happening, sliding down the results on the same optimisation I found a interesting result and ran the single test and get a result that more convincent:


new result

result better 


In this case I'm getting different results but it is closer than expected, how it can run 2 results in the same optimisation and get huge difference among tests?

And, to be more strange, I ran the optimisation on 15m, using the same expert and the same symbol and get more concise results like this:

15m

realist m15


This time the result is ok.

The configuration of my optimisation is:

config


I'm using each tick to make an optimisation.


Anyone know why these results are too different?


Thanks

 
Which build ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Which build ?

build 2340 - 21 Feb 2020

 
Sidnei Vladisauskis:

build 2340 - 21 Feb 2020

Use the latest release.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/334271

New MetaTrader 5 build 2360: Extension of SQLite integration
New MetaTrader 5 build 2360: Extension of SQLite integration
  • 2020.03.05
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March the 6th, 2020...
 
Alain Verleyen:

Use the latest release.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/334271

Thanks, it's solved

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