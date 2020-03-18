Divergence between optimisation and run single test
Which build ?
Alain Verleyen:
Which build ?
Which build ?
build 2340 - 21 Feb 2020
Sidnei Vladisauskis:
build 2340 - 21 Feb 2020
Use the latest release.
New MetaTrader 5 build 2360: Extension of SQLite integration
- 2020.03.05
- www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March the 6th, 2020...
Alain Verleyen:
Use the latest release.
Thanks, it's solved
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Look that I'm obtaining 10450 of profit, that's ok, but I run the single test and I got this:
Totally different on single test, but it's not most strange that is happening, sliding down the results on the same optimisation I found a interesting result and ran the single test and get a result that more convincent:
In this case I'm getting different results but it is closer than expected, how it can run 2 results in the same optimisation and get huge difference among tests?
And, to be more strange, I ran the optimisation on 15m, using the same expert and the same symbol and get more concise results like this:
This time the result is ok.
The configuration of my optimisation is:
I'm using each tick to make an optimisation.
Anyone know why these results are too different?
Thanks