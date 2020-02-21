New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2280 - page 3
Many thanks for considering my request!
Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!
I think that your developers must implement the functions of the MQL preoprocessor
as the C/C++ CPP functions. With the following code snippet the second macro for the
indirection is now not necessary.
After the recent updates the `p_evaluate_paste' macro is not necessary anymore.
But why? Now it is not possible to pass for example the `apple' argument as a string
to a macro without the replacement of it. The solution is not complete now and not
a good solution. You have to implement the MQL preprocessor facilities and functions
to operate similar as the facilities and functions of the C/C++ CPP, the C preprocessor.
Please consider this issue too! You have to program the preprocessor with the above
mentioned possibility. The correct solution is the usage for example the `p_paste' and
the `p_evaluate_paste' macros, whichever you need!
Please fix these issues as soon as possible! I have at least 400,000 lines of MQL code
in my ATS framework now and I have to program with some advanced features like
this.
Yours sincerely: László Müller, Dombóvár, Hungary.
Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!
There is another small issue with templates. Consider the following code snippet and create a
compilable `.mq4' or `.mq5' file with it. Why is the `main_1' not compilable? I think it should be.
Please fix these issues! With the template metaprogramming and the multiple inheritance
from interfaces your MQL4 and MQL5 languages (MQL) will be really useful with many many
functions and opportunities! This is a must.
Yours sincerely and best wishes: László Müller, Dombóvár, Hungary.
Dear MetaQuotes Software Corp.!
Please change the current "right click" -> `New File' function of the MetaEditor!
After the activation of the `MQL Wizard: File' -> `Include (*.mqh)' function, one can
set the `Name' field which was setted to `Include\' as the default. Why have I to
set manually the entire relative path name of the file which will be generated? Why
this is functioning well just for the `MQL5\Include' subdirectory? Not everybody create
source code files just in that directory. I have a big MQL source code base entirely
externally from the `Data Folder' and I create soft links to the appropriate directories
of my bigger project. The wizard must set the relative path with computation from the
location of the subdirectory whose icon was selected with the computer mouse click.
And this must functioning well outside the `MQL5\Include' subdirectory, for example
for a subdirectory under `MQL5\_link\_exte\'... Of course I set the include pathes relative
to the `MQL5\Include' subdirectory.
Please improve this function in the above described way and with the option of
empty `.mqh' files too! Not everybody wants the default file templates. Of course
I can delete the content manually. This is not important.
Yours sincerely and best wishes: László Müller, Dombóvár, Hungary.
Hi,
I'm experiencing windows 10 crashing during the backtest optimalisation. Mouse and keyboard is freezing and I can't do anything anymore. The only thing I can do is a hard reset of my computer.
I was optimising with OHLC data over 2.5 year history data.
Also CTRL+ALT+DEL does not work.
It's possible that it's related with the latest windows 10 update.
What I've seen also is that although the backtester was not running, that the process-manager still shows several metatrader 5 jobs running. I see very often memory problems showing up. Sometimes after the optimising, the computer starts behaving very slow and the only way to resolve it, is by restarting the computer.
Regards,
Danny
That's a whole bunch of complaints!
Have you taken into consideration that they are trying to keep the language as simple and less confusing, for everyone's use? I think they had pretty good reasons as to why they didn't include the things you mentioned as "MUST".
I'd only request that they add a "Center_Mode" for metaeditor in full screen. It's not a must though.
Btw, Metaquotes Software Corp. Thank you very much for the good job you are doing. I cannot imagine the hustle you go through trying to make everyone comfortable with both the trading and the dev's platforms. Keep it up!!!
Peace.
build 2301 is available now -
On my computer, the 2301 version of the strategy tester failed to perform optimization tests properly.
The same EA, the same parameter input, the same optimization task, each run returns a different set of error results:
First run:
Second run:
Third run:
Fourth run:
Only the values of the custom criterion returned on the fourth optimization (the green box in the figure) are correct, and all other results were wrong.
In my EA, the calculations for the custom criterion are only relevant to the tick price/time, not the transaction.
So, of all the 24*4==96 passes, all of the trades calculations were wrong, and most calculations about ticks were wrong.
However, all the individual tests were good.
In single test mode, all combinations of 24 parameter inputs returned correct results.
The previous version of the strategy tester worked fine on my computer without any errors.
So the latest 2301 version of the strategy tester may have significant bugs.
2302 beta build -