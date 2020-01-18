Compiler errors when using database - page 2

What?? How can it be possible?? I have the 2286 build.. (18 dec 2019) (attach the screenshot) do you know where to find the 2280 build to download?
I use only 2280 build
Build 2286 crashes on my computer
Where to find 2280
Maybe somewhere in www.metatrader5.com there is an update history

 
old builds of MT4 and MT5 - post #121
There must be another problem with your metatrader because I have the same build as you have and I can compile the code without errors.

Please attach your Test.mq5 file here, unchanged.
