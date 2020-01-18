Compiler errors when using database - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
AS IS
What?? How can it be possible?? I have the 2286 build.. (18 dec 2019) (attach the screenshot) do you know where to find the 2280 build to download?
There must be another problem with your metatrader because I have the same build as you have and I can compile the code without errors.
What?? How can it be possible?? I have the 2286 build.. (18 dec 2019) (attach the screenshot) do you know where to find the 2280 build to download?