Unable to Withdraw from Webmoney

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Good day. 
I am trying to withdraw how ever when I hit the Withdraw button I get the Error below
 

and I get this error message 

Withdrawal XX.XX USD to CardpayWebmoney is failed. Payment system declined the transaction



am I the only one with this problem or there are several other people. 

 
Jefferson Metha:

Good day. 
I am trying to withdraw how ever when I hit the Withdraw button I get the Error below
 

and I get this error message 


am I the only one with this problem or there are several other people. 

Wait a couple of minutes and try again, MQ ist updating their server...
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