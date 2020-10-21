Purchased items not showing in MT4 "Purchased" tab

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Hi, I recently reinstalled windows 10 from windows 7. After reinstalling MT4, I am not able to see the purchased tab. User name and password are entered correctly. The purchased tab appears but it is completely empty.

Any ideas how to solve that? Thanks

 
Marc Epsley:

Hi, I recently reinstalled windows 10 from windows 7. After reinstalling MT4, I am not able to see the purchased tab. User name and password are entered correctly. The purchased tab appears but it is completely empty.

Any ideas how to solve that? Thanks

Try to re-login into your MQL5 community account at MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, or even reset your password here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Try to re-login into your MQL5 community account at MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, or even reset your password here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten



Hi Eleni,

I have reset my password and re-entered it into the community tab in MT4, the purchased tab then appears but still unable to see the purchased items. I do not have a copy of the old MT4 installation, so I don't have the Markets folder. I thought it would just import what i had previously purchased. All of my purchases had only one activation.

Thank you

 
Marc Epsley:

Hi Eleni,

I have reset my password and re-entered it into the community tab in MT4, the purchased tab then appears but still unable to see the purchased items. I do not have a copy of the old MT4 installation, so I don't have the Markets folder. I thought it would just import what i had previously purchased. All of my purchases had only one activation.

Thank you

Having 2 accounts is a bad idea.
 
Marc Epsley:

Hi Eleni,

I have reset my password and re-entered it into the community tab in MT4, the purchased tab then appears but still unable to see the purchased items. I do not have a copy of the old MT4 installation, so I don't have the Markets folder. I thought it would just import what i had previously purchased. All of my purchases had only one activation.

Thank you

Hi Marc,

at your mql5 profile page you'll find a section "Purchases" on the left side.

Are your purchased products listed there?

 
Daniel Stein:

Hi Marc,

at your mql5 profile page you'll find a section "Purchases" on the left side.

Are your purchased products listed there?

Hi Daniel, Good idea. Actually I found them on an older account I was not loogen into.  Thank you for your help and sorry for the inconvinience.
 

I have a similar problem, the purchase wont show in the mt4 or here in the mql5 community web, but if I go to purchase tab in my profile there is a 1 next to it. See image.


Also in the message option it shows that I have 2 activation left

-


Any Ideas?

 
ericktoam:

I have a similar problem, the purchase wont show in the mt4 or here in the mql5 community web, but if I go to purchase tab in my profile there is a 1 next to it. See image.


Also in the message option it shows that I have 2 activation left

-


Any Ideas?

Some general reply:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform

Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email.
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

----------------

1. "authorization failed" issue solving #1
2. possible fixing #71 and #80
3. product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
4. all possible options and about what to do: post #9
5. how it was solved: post #13

..and read post
DAY 2 ...Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab....DAY 2
DAY 2 ...Purchased products not showing in the mt4 market tab....DAY 2
  • 2020.09.22
  • www.mql5.com
This is a continuation of my previous thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/351637 TWO DAYS AGO I BOUGHT AND PAID FOR A PRODUCT FROM MQL5 1...
 

Hello,


I ve same problem ? There is on bug on mql5.com ? 
I can t see him now on my MT4 when loggin, it asks to purchase it again ! ? 

Wait for solution , thanks

 
seemich57:

Hello,


I ve same problem ? There is on bug on mql5.com ? 
I can t see him now on my MT4 when loggin, it asks to purchase it again ! ? 

Wait for solution , thanks

I do not see any bug on your screenshots.
Login to the Community tab (using your forum login, not your email), and find your purchases using the search function on the top right corner of Metatrader.

You only should know about what is going on and how to fix it (because you did not provide any technical details about).
 
Me too this is a bug of website Mql5 please solve soon because my purchase disappear in mt4 and on my profile too....
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