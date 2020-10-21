Purchased items not showing in MT4 "Purchased" tab
Hi, I recently reinstalled windows 10 from windows 7. After reinstalling MT4, I am not able to see the purchased tab. User name and password are entered correctly. The purchased tab appears but it is completely empty.
Any ideas how to solve that? Thanks
Try to re-login into your MQL5 community account at MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, or even reset your password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Try to re-login into your MQL5 community account at MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, or even reset your password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Hi Eleni,
I have reset my password and re-entered it into the community tab in MT4, the purchased tab then appears but still unable to see the purchased items. I do not have a copy of the old MT4 installation, so I don't have the Markets folder. I thought it would just import what i had previously purchased. All of my purchases had only one activation.
Thank you
Hi Eleni,
I have reset my password and re-entered it into the community tab in MT4, the purchased tab then appears but still unable to see the purchased items. I do not have a copy of the old MT4 installation, so I don't have the Markets folder. I thought it would just import what i had previously purchased. All of my purchases had only one activation.
Thank you
Hi Eleni,
I have reset my password and re-entered it into the community tab in MT4, the purchased tab then appears but still unable to see the purchased items. I do not have a copy of the old MT4 installation, so I don't have the Markets folder. I thought it would just import what i had previously purchased. All of my purchases had only one activation.
Thank you
Hi Marc,
at your mql5 profile page you'll find a section "Purchases" on the left side.
Are your purchased products listed there?
I have a similar problem, the purchase wont show in the mt4 or here in the mql5 community web, but if I go to purchase tab in my profile there is a 1 next to it. See image.
Also in the message option it shows that I have 2 activation left
Any Ideas?
I have a similar problem, the purchase wont show in the mt4 or here in the mql5 community web, but if I go to purchase tab in my profile there is a 1 next to it. See image.
Also in the message option it shows that I have 2 activation left
-
Any Ideas?
Some general reply:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email.
- that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).
----------------
- 2020.09.22
- www.mql5.com
Hello,
I ve same problem ? There is on bug on mql5.com ?
I can t see him now on my MT4 when loggin, it asks to purchase it again ! ?
Wait for solution , thanks
Login to the Community tab (using your forum login, not your email), and find your purchases using the search function on the top right corner of Metatrader.
You only should know about what is going on and how to fix it (because you did not provide any technical details about).
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Hi, I recently reinstalled windows 10 from windows 7. After reinstalling MT4, I am not able to see the purchased tab. User name and password are entered correctly. The purchased tab appears but it is completely empty.
Any ideas how to solve that? Thanks