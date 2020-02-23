New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1210 - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I confirm what has been said, everything is so much slower ! it's very annoying for user experience: we are using indicators and experts for designing nice and cool user interfaces and wow... It feels like our computer's performances went from 2019 to 1995 just after this update !
Please, correct this as soon as possible !
I can give you this example :
Let's assume that I have a rectangle that I can move vertically between y = 0 px and y = 500 px.
I am using this rectangle object as a scrollbar: every time I move this rectangle object to a new Y position (for example Y = 250px) it updates the Y position of a list of 20 text labels.
Until the build 1210, this scrolling function was working like a charm : everything was done in an instant! But now... it is very very very slow.
I have attached two gif videos: a comparison Build 1170 / Build 1210
It looks like your code accesses only the current chart. Do you mean that these problems occur also when iterating through objects on the current chart? I thought it happens only when accessing objects on other charts, but I may be wrong.
Anyway, thank you for confirming problems with build 1210. Do you think there is any workaround?
It looks like your code accesses only the current chart. Do you mean that these problems occur also when iterating through objects on the current chart? I thought it happens only when accessing objects on other charts, but I may be wrong.
Anyway, thank you for confirming problems with build 1210. Do you think there is any workaround?
I remember one "frozen situation" - when I switch between trading/demo/real accounts (between broker's servers) with opened charts so the charts may be frozen.
So, I need to close the charts first, and after that only I will switch Metatrader to the other account.
It is for MT4 and MT5 too.
The platform is unusable, continues frozen, resolve the problem as soon as possible.
The platform is unusable, continues frozen, resolve the problem as soon as possible.
The platform is unusable, continues frozen, resolve the problem as soon as possible.
How many pairs are open ,which indicators are you using on the template and what are your machine specs ?
I am not able to replicate the situation because everything is same as before for me (with the latest MT4) ..
..and no one complained in rus part of the forum thread here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/321460 (except the post which I moved there).
Because hardly anyone speaks russian. And you guys remove English posts from there.
Anyway, in my opinion the platform itself is not frozen or unusable. But lots of indicators, EAs and scripts became slow and unusable because of build 1210. It is the result of slowing down all ChartGet...() and ObjectGet...() functions. The issue is easy to replicate. I have posted a sample code in the beginning of this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/321461#comment_13138271
It has been confirmed by several people already.
The platform is unusable, continues frozen, resolve the problem as soon as possible.
It happened also on my MT4.
I restored "terminal.exe" by overwriting because I had another one which I had not updated.
It is working properly now.
Because hardly anyone speaks russian. And you guys remove English posts from there.
Anyway, in my opinion the platform itself is not frozen or unusable. But lots of indicators, EAs and scripts became slow and unusable because of build 1210. It is the result of slowing down all ChartGet...() and ObjectGet...() functions. The issue is easy to replicate. I have posted a sample code in the beginning of this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/321461#comment_13138271
It has been confirmed by several people already.
No need to speak Russian.
You can use in-built translation feature -
to read and to write too.
Many users are doing it.
But please note that the developers understand any possible bug as a real bug in case they can replicate it.
For example, you told that MT4 latest build is slowing ... some code ... and you posted the code ... and the developers took your code to see it (to replicate/repeat/etc it).
In this case - yes, they understand that it should be fixed ...
It is about how all things work here ..