New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1210 - page 5
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Strange
I have none of the issues described (and I am using mt4 build 1210 too) even when I use multi symbol multi time frame (and I mean multi) on charts. Not even the triple comment in the orders or orders history list.
Results of the test from the test script from the first page shown in the experts tab
Macro Redefinition warning in WinUser32.mqh since Build 1210
My EA (which uses WinUser32.mqh for keybd_event) suddenly gives me Macro Redefinition warnings for these lines in the file:
#define MB_ICONWARNING MB_ICONEXCLAMATION
#define MB_ICONERROR MB_ICONHAND
#define MB_ICONINFORMATION MB_ICONASTERISK
#define MB_ICONSTOP MB_ICONHAND
Nothing has changed in the EA to warrant this. The only thing new is the platform updated to Build 1210.
Anyone else seeing this, or have an idea how to fix?
Those 4 lines are the only #define's in the file that are defined as another #define. I can change them to the hex codes instead, but I hate to make changes to WinUser32.mqh since this is a standard include file and not my own....
It looks like there were different versions of Build 1210 distributed to users - a small share of them got a buggy one, the rest got the normal one. Or there is some conflict with the OS version.
Well, each update is just two files: terminal.exe and metaeditor.exe. If anyone can share his/her working b1210 files here, we can easily check if it is a matter of distribution of buggy files or not.
I've noticed that some MQL4 functions work much much slower on the latest build (1210). I mean all ChartGet...() functions and all ObjectGet...() functions. They work fast only when used on the chart where EA/script is attached. However, as soon as you try to get any information from any other chart, they work hundreds of times slower. This problem appeared on build 1210.
Here is a sample script. It iterates through all open charts and tries to get some information about each chart. I have 6 open charts in my Metatrader. This script used to work immediately on previous builds. On build 1210 it takes more than 3 seconds to execute!
Can anyone confirm my findings? Is there any fix?
Same problem here !!!
The platform is frozen !!!
Yes, I have a same issue, it show 3 comment tabs after enable the comment
My 1210 is working just fine (Windows 10 64 bit) with none of the previously mentioned problems, but MT4 is installed in separate folder and not in the “Program Files” nor in the “Users” sub-folder.
Here is a shared DropBox link to multiple MT4 Builds (1090,1121,1126,1127,1145,1170,1210,1212). However, I don’t know if the forum rules will allow it, so it may be deleted soon!
Because hardly anyone speaks russian. And you guys remove English posts from there.
Anyway, in my opinion the platform itself is not frozen or unusable. But lots of indicators, EAs and scripts became slow and unusable because of build 1210. It is the result of slowing down all ChartGet...() and ObjectGet...() functions. The issue is easy to replicate. I have posted a sample code in the beginning of this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/321461#comment_13138271
It has been confirmed by several people already.
Thank you for your script
It was very helpfull
I found the reason.
Fixed.
Please wait for soon update
Thank you for your script
It was very helpfull
I found the reason.
Fixed.
Please wait for soon update
That's a very good thing to read ! Thank you everyone for your help and support :)