New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1210 - page 6
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Just to add to the slowness of all ChartGet functions:
The performance of the EventChartCustom function
bool EventChartCustom(
long chart_id, // identifier of the event receiving chart
ushort custom_event_id, // event identifier
long lparam, // parameter of type long
double dparam, // parameter of type double
string sparam // string parameter of the event
);
has drastically deteriorated too! It takes now up to several seconds to post an event!
OS: Windows Server 2008 R2 Enterprise SP1 64bit.
Thanks!
Thank you for your script
It was very helpfull
I found the reason.
Fixed.
Please wait for soon update
Thanks.
It was updated for build 1212 -
Thanks.
It was updated for build 1212 -
Thank you so much for your reactivity, on my side all the problems are now gone and everything is working just fine ! :)
Thank you for your script
It was very helpfull
I found the reason.
Fixed.
Please wait for soon update
Thank you.
Everything works much better on build 1212.
My 1120 is working just fine (Windows 10 64 bit) with none of the previously mentioned problems, but MT4 is installed in separate folder and not in the “Program Files” nor in the “Users” sub-folder.
Here is a shared DropBox link to multiple MT4 Builds (1090,1121,1126,1127,1145,1170,1210,1212). However, I don’t know if the forum rules will allow it, so it may be deleted soon!
For the last update & current 1212 version in windows 7 the trade terminal panel opens in the 'articles' or 'code base' tab by default instead of the 'trade' tab now when MT4 is started.
Hello,
same here. Everytime I must switch to trade tab after MT4 starts. Panel opens in 'articles'. (Win 7)
build 1214 -
For the last update & current 1212 version in windows 7 the trade terminal panel opens in the 'articles' or 'code base' tab by default instead of the 'trade' tab now when MT4 is started.
Hello,
same here. Everytime I must switch to trade tab after MT4 starts. Panel opens in 'articles'. (Win 7)
I have the same.
And the terminal now does not remember the tab when closing.
This is normal, several bugs fixed, several bugs added. :)
My broker just updated MT4 to build 1212, and I'm wondering: does anyone know if CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL will ever be supported?
To rule out any error on my end, here's what I have:
Also, the return value of ChartSetInteger() is 0, and GetLastError() returns the code for "Unknown Chart Property."