New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1210 - page 4
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Because hardly anyone speaks russian. And you guys remove English posts from there.
Anyway, in my opinion the platform itself is not frozen or unusable. But lots of indicators, EAs and scripts became slow and unusable because of build 1210. It is the result of slowing down all ChartGet...() and ObjectGet...() functions. The issue is easy to replicate. I have posted a sample code in the beginning of this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/321461#comment_13138271
It has been confirmed by several people already.
I was running the script you provided on the b1210, my results was 1.0-1.5 sec for 15 opened charts (I'm using a Linux OS, don't know if it is important in this case).
Hi There,
Anyone notice this error .. Goto history page with Mt4 build 1210 and from the sub menu choose to hide the comment or enable the commission column you will see something strange ..
I hope this arrive to Metaquote to fix it as soon as possible ..
Regards
Golden4x
Yes, I have a same issue, it show 3 comment tabs after enable the comment
Yes, I have a same issue, it show 3 comment tabs after enable the comment
Yes, same for me...
Yes, I have a same issue, it show 3 comment tabs after enable the comment
Same for me, history is showing 3 "comment" columns !!!!
This version should have stayed beta and not released.
It happened also on my MT4.
I restored "terminal.exe" by overwriting because I had another one which I had not updated.
It is working properly now.
yes, I did like you, I replace old terminal.exe
How many pairs are open ,which indicators are you using on the template and what are your machine specs ?
I repeat, I have many indicators on the Chart, with the old terminal.exe, which I replaced, everything is as fast as before. Of course if you have a few indicators it works well, but there is an obvious problem, if with the old one (terminal.exe) it works well and fast, even with many indicators open.
Macro Redefinition warning in WinUser32.mqh since Build 1210
My EA (which uses WinUser32.mqh for keybd_event) suddenly gives me Macro Redefinition warnings for these lines in the file:
#define MB_ICONWARNING MB_ICONEXCLAMATION
#define MB_ICONERROR MB_ICONHAND
#define MB_ICONINFORMATION MB_ICONASTERISK
#define MB_ICONSTOP MB_ICONHAND
Nothing has changed in the EA to warrant this. The only thing new is the platform updated to Build 1210.
Anyone else seeing this, or have an idea how to fix?
Those 4 lines are the only #define's in the file that are defined as another #define. I can change them to the hex codes instead, but I hate to make changes to WinUser32.mqh since this is a standard include file and not my own....
Hi,
I confirm what has been said, everything is so much slower ! it's very annoying for user experience: we are using indicators and experts for designing nice and cool user interfaces and wow... It feels like our computer's performances went from 2019 to 1995 just after this update !
Please, correct this as soon as possible !
I can give you this example :
Let's assume that I have a rectangle that I can move vertically between y = 0 px and y = 500 px.
I am using this rectangle object as a scrollbar: every time I move this rectangle object to a new Y position (for example Y = 250px) it updates the Y position of a list of 20 text labels.
Until the build 1210, this scrolling function was working like a charm : everything was done in an instant! But now... it is very very very slow.
I have attached two gif videos: a comparison Build 1170 / Build 1210
Thank you for your message.
I will check this bevaiour.