Calculate interface for oscillator

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Hello, I wanted to ask if there is a possibility to calculate the interface of an RSI with Moving Average. I know that the Moving Average is redrawing. Thank you. 
 
 
The moving average is based on the close price.
 
Arthur Singer: if there is a possibility to calculate the interface of an RSI with Moving Average. I know that the Moving Average is redrawing.
  1. Take the RSI code and add a MA to it based on the RSI.
  2. If it is redrawing, fix your broken indicator.
Arthur Singer: The moving average is based on the close price.

Change it to be based on the RSI. Fix your broken indicator.

You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. You have only four choices:
  1. Search for it.
  2. Beg at
  3. Learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.
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