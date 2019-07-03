VPS
I just started a VPS and appears to successfully migrated. However, I don't have any idea whether its working.
When I go to vps details, I see an impact on host memory and host disk space, but host CPU loading is 0.0%
I also get these messages in my journal.
2019.07.02 10:47:26.905 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for 'account number' is not enabled
2019.07.02 10:47:26.886 Virtual Hosting: xxxxx 0 charts of 27 prepared to synchronize
Any ideas on what I could be missing?
Thanks for your help
gcapwell
If its a signal you have subscribed to, make sure you've followed all the steps here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
If its an EA you want to migrate, upload it on your chart, make sure that your settings are OK, click the Autotrading button and then, right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
Hi Eleni,
thanks for your response. I don't have any signals right now, but I have indicators that send texts when certain criteria are met. I don't see the the texts when I have my local machine off. This tells me they are not running on the VPS.
-gcapwell
Hi Eleni,
thanks for your response. I don't have any signals right now, but I have indicators that send texts when certain criteria are met. I don't see the the texts when I have my local machine off. This tells me they are not running on the VPS.
-gcapwell
If you are trying to synchronize indicator so you should open the chart and attach indicator to the chart.
And after that - synchronize the chart (or charts) with indicator(s).
.. because MQL5 VPS is having some limitations - no dll is allowed, and some more.
And if you are having indicator which must not work on VPS so - do not use this indicator with VPS, or ask the coder to fix your indicator to work with VPS.
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Some posts which I found -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is 'Allow DLL import' and 'Allow modification of signal setting ' in MQL4 Indicators dangerous?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.09 06:05
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service MetaTrader (Forex VPS)
No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.
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How to transfer the files (for example, txt file) to VPS -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2019.02.13 15:52
First, read the online VPS help , there is also a video.
To transfer your own files to MetaTrader VPS, you need to specify the propert compiler in the code. It requires a certain level of ownership of the subject.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slava , 2019.02.13 15:52
To transfer a file to a hosting server (as well as a tester agent), you need to use the directive
#property tester_file "<file_name>"
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Cancel subscription-
Just some good news related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I just started a VPS and appears to successfully migrated. However, I don't have any idea whether its working.
When I go to vps details, I see an impact on host memory and host disk space, but host CPU loading is 0.0%
I also get these messages in my journal.
2019.07.02 10:47:26.905 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for 'account number' is not enabled
2019.07.02 10:47:26.886 Virtual Hosting: xxxxx 0 charts of 27 prepared to synchronize
Any ideas on what I could be missing?
Thanks for your help
gcapwell