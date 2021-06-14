Virtual Server not synchronizing the EA
Synchronize EA , indicator, signal is not working. Even though I have EA attached to the chart only getting message nothing to synchronize.
2021.06.13 17:18:27.634 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '########' is not enabled
Please help.
Have you clicked the Auto (Algo) Trading button in your MT4/5 terminal?
Are you logged into your trading account with your Master and not the Investor password?
I have Autotrading turned on and it is trading from my local machine. My Virtual server subscription expired and I repurchased for one more year. Noticed it stopped working after that. This used to work earlier. Journal log and screenshot below:
... My Virtual server subscription expired and I repurchased for one more year. ..
It should be written here https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions so check your subscription.
As I see from your previous post - you did not synchronize anything with MQL5 VPS:
Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '8804908' is not enabled
You can check MQL5 VPS journal (two log files) for possible errors (MQL5 VPS journal files; not Metatrader journal).
And read this thread about how to synchronize: How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EA's property update and MQL5 VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.03.18 23:11
The correct sequence is:
1. You load your EA on the corresponding chart.
2. You adjust your settings.
3. You click the Auto Trading button.
4. You migrate to your MQL5 VPS.
5. You right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journal and you check that your migration was succesful.
You could try changing your MQL5 VP server and try again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
