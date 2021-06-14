Virtual Server not synchronizing the EA

Synchronize EA ,  indicator, signal is not working. Even though I have EA attached to the chart only getting message nothing to  synchronize.

2021.06.13 17:18:27.634 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '########' is not enabled

Please help.


 
Have you clicked the Auto (Algo) Trading button in your MT4/5 terminal?

Are you logged into your trading account with your Master and not the Investor password?

 
I have Autotrading turned on and it is trading from my local machine. My Virtual server subscription expired and I repurchased for one more year. Noticed it stopped working after that.   This used to work earlier. Journal log and screenshot below:

2021.06.13 22:25:36.695 Virtual Hosting: 6261209 status is 'started'
2021.06.13 22:25:36.543 Virtual Hosting: 6261209 status is 'started'
2021.06.13 22:25:36.371 Virtual Hosting: 6261209 migration processed
2021.06.13 22:25:36.168 Virtual Hosting: 6261209 transfer 947 bytes to server 'MQL5 New York NY4 20'
2021.06.13 22:25:36.168 Virtual Hosting: 6261209 migrate start.ini (355 bytes)
2021.06.13 22:25:36.168 Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '8804908' is not enabled

 
It should be written here https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions so check your subscription.

As I see from your previous post - you did not synchronize anything with MQL5 VPS:

Virtual Hosting: nothing to synchronize, no any EA or custom indicator, signal for '8804908' is not enabled

You can check MQL5 VPS journal (two log files) for possible errors (MQL5 VPS journal files; not Metatrader journal).
And read this thread about how to synchronize: How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

EA's property update and MQL5 VPS

Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.03.18 23:11

The correct sequence is:

1. You load your EA on the corresponding chart.

2. You adjust your settings.

3. You click the Auto Trading button.

4. You migrate to your MQL5 VPS.

5. You right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Journal and you check that your migration was succesful.



Besides, if your EA is using or trying to use any dll so this EA will not work with MQL5 VPS.
You could try changing your MQL5 VP server and try again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


