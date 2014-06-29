Something Interesting in Financial Video June 2014 - page 2
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Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2014
newdigital, 2014.01.19 07:4301: NON FARM PAYROLL (Part 1) - ECONOMIC REPORTS FOR ALL MARKETS
This is the 1st video in a series on economic reports created for all markets, or for those who simply have an interest in economics. In this and the next lesson, we cover the Employment Situation Report, also known as Non Farm Payroll.
============Non-farm Payrolls (metatrader5.com)
Non-farm Payrolls is the assessment of the total number of employees recorded in payrolls.
This is a very strong indicator that shows the change in employment in the country. The growth of this indicator characterizes the increase in employment and leads to the growth of the dollar. It is considered an indicator tending to move the market. There is a rule of thumb that an increase in its value by 200,000 per month equates to an increase in GDP by 3.0%.
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FF forum economic calendar :
mql5 forum thread : Non-Farm Employment Strategy
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AUDUSD M5 with 45 pips in profit (by equity) for NFP :
EURUSD M5 : 87 pips price movement by NFP news event :
NZDUSD M5 : 37 pips price movement by USD - Non-Farm Employment Change :
Trading EURUSD during NFP :
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2014
newdigital, 2014.01.23 12:58
02: NON FARM PAYROLL (Part 2)- ECONOMIC REPORTS FOR ALL MARKETS
This is the second part of video lesson about nfp. The first part of the lesson is on this post :
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Forex Trading Video: Watch EURUSD for Risk, GBPUSD and NZDUSD For Rates
There is no escaping the growing unease as traditional volatility readings tumble to multi-year and even record lows. And, for FX traders, the most exposed currency pair may be EURUSD. This past week's ECB stimulus push has both stoked investors' push for return and exacerbated an already prominent dependency for the Euro on status quo risk trends. This pair is a focal point for the two key drivers moving forward. Sentiment trends are building to be a greater and greater threat by the week, but that is not a trade to implement until systemic tides have turned. In the meantime, interest rate expectations have been stirred for the Euro and US Dollar this past week, and event risk will do the same for the Pound and Kiwi ahead. We discuss this and more in the weekend Trading Video.
New - Forex Technical Analysis for Beginners - Simple Forex Chart Techniques that Work
This video tutorial is a guide to Forex technical analysis for beginners and covers how to use trend lines and how to use a variety of technical indicators to help build a simple trading strategy which works. The Forex trading techniques are all simple to learn but if you do learn them and apply them, you will generate high odds trading signals which can lead you to long term success. If you want to learn Forex charts this video is a good introduction for beginners.
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Press review
newdigital, 2014.06.09 11:50
Video for tomorrow:
2014-06-10 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]
Will China CPI boost AUD tomorrow?
With Chinese CPI released alongside Australian Home Sales, Job adverts and Business Sentiment tomorrow we could see some much needed volatility
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The history of [CNY - CPI] by price movement:
2014-04-11 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]
actual data is 2.4% according to the latest press release
AUDUSD M5 : 17 pips price movement by CNY - CPI news event :
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2013-02-14 01:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]
NZDUSD M5 : 13 pips price movement by CNY - CPI news event :
I'm sure the subject line of this video raised a few eyebrows! But let me ask you a question: If you looked at some of the most consistently successful traders in history -- people who have made incredible amounts of money over and over -- would you consider them to have found the Holy Grail? Would it help you to know their "big secret"?
The answer should be obvious, but here's the problem: "knowing" is one thing, "doing" is quite another. This video may offer you some contrasts that will help you in clearing obstacles that could be inhibiting your progress.
Markets Weekly Market Update 10/06/2014
Markets Weekly Market Update going through technical analysis on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD and XAUUSD. No trade calls or recommendations are made in this video
New - Principals of Trading - Traders Corner
In this video we cover the very foundations of trading. Too many new traders focus just on the system, in this video we introduce you to some of the key concepts that will determine whether you are successful or not.
Interview with Paul McCroy, Head of Finance, Facebook
With 12 million users in Australia, Facebook has developed into a core marketing platform to help organisations achieve their business objectives. Hear more from Paul when he takes the stage at Digital Financial Services 2014
New - Great Financial Reads
Gary Gastineau discusses his favorite financial books and articles.