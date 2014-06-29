Something Interesting in Financial Video June 2014 - page 4
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newdigital, 2014.06.14 18:33EUR/USD forecast for the week of June 16, 2014, Technical Analysis
The EUR/USD pair spent most of the week falling, and tested the 1.35 level for support. Because of this, we think that the area will be targeted, and if we can break below there on a daily close, this market could fall apart. The Euro would fall to the 1.33 level as far as we can tell, and would be a sell. However, this area has been fairly resilient so we are quite ready to start selling yet. The bounce could happen, and we could stay within the fairly tight range that we have been in for the last month.
Ichimoku Basics
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Something Interesting in Financial Video May 2014
newdigital, 2014.05.12 08:54
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Trading System
A brief look at the terminology, signals and methods for taking trades using Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.
More video on this subject:
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Ichimoku threads/posts on mql5.com forum
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Ichimoku indicator description
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Ichimoku Part 2
The combination of all those 6 signals = Ichimoku indicator.
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Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.07.06 13:40
Indicator is ready - please find it attached. Just about the settings. Please note : most of signals for buy (by blue color) are valid if the price is above kumo on that time, and most sell signals (red arrows) are valid if the price is below kumo (kumo = Ichimoku cloud). Why? Because using this indicator for technical analysis and for trading are 2 different things (this indicator is used for technical analysis for one way, and for trading - for an other way - using same signals and same arrows).
If we need to improve it - let me know. Because those signals are coded in non-swing way (without 'candlestick theory' for example).
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Explanation of the settings.
1. Ichimoku settings. As I said - this 9/26/52 is for timeframe started with H1 for example, for lower timeframe - I am suggesting to use 72/144/288
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2. Arrows on the chart
SignalMode = 4; // Signal Mode: 0-off, 1-Tenkan/Kijun, 2-Chinkou/Cloud, 3-Chinkou/Price, 4-all together
How to know which arrows for which signal? Move mouse on the arrow and you will see the text with description concerning what this arrow is about.
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3. Alerts (on close bar)
AlertMode = 4; // Alert Mode: 0-off, 1-Tenkan/Kijun, 2-Chinkou/Cloud, 3-Chinkou/Price, 4-all together
I tested some of those alerts and it works.
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4. WarningMode = 1; // Warning Mode: 0-off,1-on
This is alerts on open bar as a warning about 'crossing will be soon'.
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And just some theory to remind :
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newdigital, 2014.06.17 09:38
Trading Video: Are Breakouts, Reversals Possible Ahead of the Fed?
EURUSD looks ripe for a break from a tight range and GBPUSD is standing at the threshold of major 1.7000-resistance. Yet, with the Fed ahead, strategy is imparative. Tentative breakouts or reversals from stimulus-sensitive capital markets or dollar-based majors are not unlikely in these trading conditions. But follow through and conviction with such a prominent uncertainty directly ahead is very unlikely. We look at the genuine appeal of different setups in today's Trading Video.
New - Forex Technical Analysis Basics Part 1
Very basic information about.
100 Pips in Under 25 Minutes - Easy as ABCD! (Forex Trading)
You read that right... how to earn 100 pips (that’s $100 if you trade just 1 mini-lot) in just under 25 minutes! An overview of the ABCD pattern and how to use it together with Fibonacci retracements & extensions.
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newdigital, 2014.06.18 08:56
USD/CAD Forecast June 18, 2014, Technical Analysis
The USD/CAD pair rose during the course of the session on Tuesday, but found enough in the way of resistance above to pull back down and form a shooting star. The shooting star signifies that the market will probably continue to fall from here, but there is a significant amount of support below at the 1.08 handle. It is not until we clear that area to the downside that we can start selling, aiming for the 1.06 handle. On the other hand, if we break the top of the range from the Monday session, we would be confident enough to start buying again and aim for the 1.0950 level.
18th June 2014 Monthly to 1 hr FX Majors AUDUSD Monthly to 1 hr Elliott Wave
Alternative Count wave 3 of Elliott Wave for the AUD/ USD from the Monthly to the 1hourly Chart. Covering wave counts, entries, with Stop loss, and realistic target level using Fibonacci and Elliott Wave Analysis.
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newdigital, 2014.06.19 14:30
US Dollar Bulls Gored by Dovish Yellen, EUR/USD Surges
There was sufficient evidence to believe that, even though US economic data has been slumping of recent, if the Federal Reserve came out with optimistic enough June economic projections, the US Dollar could rally. Instead of the running of the bulls starting a month early, Fed Chair Janet Yellen came out and gored US Dollar bulls.
While volatility came back to life momentarily - EURUSD traded in a 51-pip range in the 10-minutes following the release of the June projections and the policy statement - the tone for US Dollar weakness wasn't really set until Chair Yellen hammered home the idea that there was no technical mechanism in place to determine when interest rates would rise.
This is a significant dovish shift, irrespective of the slightly more optimistic Fed economic projections. Several months earlier, Chair Yellen suggested that the first rate hikes would come six months after QE3 ended; saying that there is no set timetable and that there is significant uncertainty around the path of economy walks back any clear horizon for a tighter Fed monetary policy.
The US Dollar has taken a significant beating in the hours since Chair Yellen's remarks, and has broken down through significant levels versus the British Pound and the Euro. Perhaps most interesting is USDJPY right now as it flirts with the 'BoJ trendline' from April 2013. See the video above for the technical outlooks, and click the link below for rationale on buying the British Pound.