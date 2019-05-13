MT5 has a bug, which the chart of GBPAUD has not been updated.
MT5 does not have this bug because of the following:
- any pair/chart is related to the broker (it is not related to Metatrader); means: it is the broker proposed the symbols, refreshing and so on;
- this pair (GBP/AUD) is refreshed with no any problem.
Which broker are you using?
Or you are using MetaQuotes-Demo account for beta testing of MT5 platform?
Open account with the other broker which is providing "refreshing" for example.
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Because I checked now with few brokers - and GBP/USD is refreshed with no any problem -
Did you accidentally unclick auto-scroll?
Are you actually connected to your broker? Open Market Watch (control-M). Are the prices changing?
Something is there, because i've experienced this issue 2 times up to this point, in the last month.
Last time it was on GBPUSD.
MarketWatch showed GBPUSD correctly, updating correctly.
But the chart was frozen.
I tried to close MT5, but it took an awkward long time to close.
I've checked task manager, and the process of metatrader was still there, with some 600mb ram.
I forced close it, rerun MT5.
Then GBPUSD came to life again.
Initially I thought it was something about caches?
but i dont know.
I have 2 screenshots i did at that moment, maybe it helps.
Before restarting MT5
and after.
Something is there, because i've experienced this issue 2 times up to this point, in the last month.
Last time it was on GBPUSD.
MarketWatch showed GBPUSD correctly, updating correctly.
But the chart was frozen.
I tried to close MT5, but it took an awkward long time to close.
I've checked task manager, and the process of metatrader was still there, with some 600mb ram.
I forced close it, rerun MT5.
Then GBPUSD came to life again.
Initially I thought it was something about caches?
but i dont know.
I have 2 screenshots i did at that moment, maybe it helps.
Before restarting MT5
and after.
Is it build 2007 ?
Then yes, I noticed similar behaviour, but can't figure it out how to reproduce it.
How much charts do you have ? Are you running some indicators, EAs ?
Like this - build 2025:
And it is dead right now - regardless if anything is attached to it or not, or any other action taken
Not sure what you are saying ? That build 2025 always freeze ?
I am using it without problems (in the regards), most of the time.
Not sure what you are saying ? That build 2025 always freeze ?
I am using it without problems (in the regards), most of the time.
Right now it is doing like on that example - the GBPAUD is dead. Whatever I try (restart, refresh, reload, ... ) does not change it. Symbol properties are OK. No idea what happens with others and why - just was curious to see what happens on my terminal and that is what is going on right now. For the others - I have no idea at all
If I had to guess - that is an issue with metatrader data server
Right now it is doing like on that example - the GBPAUD is dead
Whatever I try (restart, refresh, reload, ... ) does not change it. Symbol properties are OK
No idea what happens with others and why - just was curious to see what happens on my terminal and that is what is going on right now. For the others - I have no idea at all
Ah ok, so it's a chart freeze, not all the terminal. Did you try with an server ? Could be due to Metaquotes-Demo.
I have tried all the available serves and it remains the same. What I have noticed that it (GBPAUD) does not exist in mt4 demo symbols list any more but have no idea when did it happen (was not checking before this event)
Same here , but , if you open up DepthOfMarket (right click on chart) the prices are live.
(edit , using the metaquotes feed)
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hi, guys,
Does your MT5 has a bug? The chart of GBPAUD has not been refreshed. The lastest bar is 2019-5-7 04:00.
Could you know how to solve this problem?
thanks a lot.
Peng Han