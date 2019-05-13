MT5 has a bug, which the chart of GBPAUD has not been updated. - page 2

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Created a synthetic symbol (gbpaud) .
I think the latest bar is shifted by an hour on GBPAUD (the original) +1 hour.

Build 2025


 

The Ask price is lower than the Bid price in the GBPAUD synthesis . It might be due to the calculation ,but other synthetics have their Ask > Bid price.

(since you buy on the Ask and Sell on the Bid , that is an impossibility because it would put you in instant profit upon order opening)

I wonder if GBPAUD is available in Live accounts . Again ,my formula might be wrong ,check it as well.


 
Lorentzos Roussos:

The Ask price is lower than the Bid price in the GBPAUD synthesis . It might be due to the calculation ,but other synthetics have their Ask > Bid price.

(since you buy on the Ask and Sell on the Bid , that is an impossibility because it would put you in instant profit upon order opening)

I wonder if GBPAUD is available in Live accounts . Again ,my formula might be wrong ,check it as well.


Aren't you mixing different problems ? Custom symbol seems off-topic.

By the way I have a GBPAUD chart working correctly.

Last beta is 2033.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Aren't you mixing different problems ? Custom symbol seems off-topic.

By the way I have a GBPAUD chart working correctly.

Last beta is 2033.

True , it is irrelevant .So it seems to be a localized issue -if you get a normal feed and Depth of market shows live prices -.
Perhaps a redownload of history would solve it

 

Thank you all so much.

I have an account of MeteQuotes-Demo. 

 
Peng Han:

Thank you all so much.

I have an account of MeteQuotes-Demo. 

You can create the account with the other server (because I did not have this issue) - 

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MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account  

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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

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At the present time it is doing like on that model - the GBPAUD is dead

Whatever I attempt (restart, revive, reload, ... ) does not transform it. Image properties are OK

No thought what occurs with others and why - simply was interested to perceive what occurs on my terminal and that is what is happening at the present time. For the others - I have no clue by any means

Ok alright, so it's a diagram solidify, not all the terminal. Did you attempt with a server ? Could be expected to Metaquotes-Demo.
 
rohim98:
At the present time it is doing like on that model - the GBPAUD is dead

...

I was reading the posts on this thread but sorry - I did not have this issue (and I am not having this issue now).
I did not check MetaQuotes-Demo server (because I am using this server when I want to update MT5 to the new build).
But some other servers are fine (you can see this animated gif image below) - 


 

Thank you.

Today, I find the chart of GBPAUD has been refreshed, but there are some data lost between 2019-5-7 07:30 and 2019-5-13 00:00.

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