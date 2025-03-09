Trading the Andrews Pitchfork with Max - page 5
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Price action around May's Pivot:
Still waiting for the fulfillment of probability:
90% probability 1.1170 or 1.1223 will be hit today.
All conditions are in place and aligned for the EURUSD to skyrocket...why the delay?
Goodness gracious me!!! Don't tell me we have to go through this all again with the weekly Pivot at 1.1213!!!
EURUSD: THINK GLOBAL (Monthly, Weekly, Daily) BUT ACT LOCAL (H4, H1, M30, M15)!!!
Week beginning 5/5/19:
Forecast range: 158 PIPS
Forecast High: 1.1282
Forecast Low: 1.1144
Bull/Bear Dividing line: 1.1213
"Goodness gracious me!!! Don't tell me we have to go through this all again with the weekly Pivot at 1.1213!!!"
I guess we do!!!
Obviously, these Pivots can be traded but I cannot follow so many different setups. I hope some readers are able to benefit.
I briefly reviewed your posts and at first glance it seems interesting to me. I'll have to look at it in detail in the weekend. Thanks for your effort.
Thank you. The more the merrier.
Worth rereading!
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/312663/page2#comment_11592698
EURUSD today's range has been approx' 30 pips (300 points)! CAn't do much with a range like that...scalpers paradise!!!
I'm sitting out of the EURUSD mess at the moment. I require more clarity but need price below 1.1182 on the hour (in 10 mins) for more downside. Target 1.1144. Above 1.1182 upside.
It is hindsight Heffa time!!! Nope I didn't benefit from most of that up move...I was on the train but price went below a dynamic level I use so I closed the trade and 30 seconds later a price explosion. I have to balance profits from these events with drawdowns and drawdown comes first; so basically some I'll catch other I won't.
Daily Price below ML. ML at 1.1223. Price hits ML 97% of the time so expect that price to be reached. It isn't that far away.
Yesterday's ML wat at 1.1205 and the open was 1.1189 so this setup can be lucrative for those who do not mind trading these hours.
It is hindsight Heffa time!!! Nope I didn't benefit from most of that up move...I was on the train but price went below a dynamic level I use so I closed the trade and 30 seconds later a price explosion. I have to balance profits from these events with drawdowns and drawdown comes first; so basically some I'll catch other I won't.