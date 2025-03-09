Trading the Andrews Pitchfork with Max - page 7

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Weekly Pivot tested and held!!!  You could have traded that.


234

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Monthly puiVOT


Monthly Pivot 1.1201.  I'm struggling to perform analysis and build EAs...somethings gotta give!

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Currently perfecting the art.  Posts will recommence after I am back to comfortably making between 2.5% to 5% daily.
 

Andrews Pitchfork - expert for MetaTrader 4 

"Andrews Pitchfork" EA draws Andrews Pitchfork  on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Andrews Pitchfork - expert for MetaTrader 4

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Sergey Golubev #:

Andrews Pitchfork - expert for MetaTrader 4 

Thank you!!!

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Today's trading scenarios:


  • GBPJPY -
    1. a long at or above 159.80, targeting 161.85 looks good.    
    2.  a short at or below 158.46, targeting 155.85 looks good.


  • Nasdaq - a long at or above 10960, targeting 11198 looks good.


  • XAUUSD
    1. Short limit between 1841 to 1843 looks very attractive with a target of 1815
    2. Longs at or above 1847.50, targeting 1862.5, look mouth-watering.


  • Dow - Looks 'falling off a cliff edge' bearish - over a series of days probably starting this session. Short-limit at 33040 to 33100:
    1. targeting 32698
    2. pull back then 32559
    3. pull back then 32221
    4. pull back with the potential to extend to 32000


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Update:

1. GBPJPY



2. NASDAQ


3. XAUUSD


4. DOW


Net gain:


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The Nasdaq couldn't develop above  10960

  • "Nasdaq - a long at or above 10960, targeting 11198 looks good."

so I entered short and waiting for an opportunity to move the SL to BE.   




SL at BE+costs.


10960 has been breached:


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GBPJPY TRADING SCENARIO FOR WEEK BEGINNING THE 8TH JANUARY 2023.

A. If the price breaks above 160.18 then extends to 160.68 before retracing back to 160.00.  

  • enter long at 160.20
  • SL @ 158.40
  • PT1 @  162.50
  • PT2 @  163.53
  • PT3 @  166.25
  • PT4 @  169.17


B. If the price doesn't break above 160.18 wait for the retrace to 158.95.  If a rejection wick forms at that location: 

  • place a buy stop 10 pips above the H1 high.
  • SL @ 158.40
  • PT1 @  162.50
  • PT2 @  163.53
  • PT3 @  166.25
  • PT4 @  169.17

C. If the price forms no rejection wick at 158.95 then proceeds to zoom through 158.74 to 158.33 followed by a D1 close below 158.74: 

  • place a sell limit at 158.85
  • SL @ 160
  • PT @  155.40
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XAUUSD SCENARIO FOR THE WEEK:

A. Wait for the price to touch 1880 then retrace to 1860:

  • enter long stop 10 pips above H1 high;
  • SL @ 1823
  • TPI @ 1920
  • TP2 @ 2005
  • TP3 @ 2078



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