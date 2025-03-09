Trading the Andrews Pitchfork with Max - page 7
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Weekly Pivot tested and held!!! You could have traded that.
Monthly Pivot 1.1201. I'm struggling to perform analysis and build EAs...somethings gotta give!
Andrews Pitchfork - expert for MetaTrader 4
"Andrews Pitchfork" EA draws Andrews Pitchfork on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Andrews Pitchfork - expert for MetaTrader 4
Thank you!!!
Today's trading scenarios:
Update:
1. GBPJPY
2. NASDAQ
3. XAUUSD
4. DOW
Net gain:
The Nasdaq couldn't develop above 10960
so I entered short and waiting for an opportunity to move the SL to BE.
SL at BE+costs.
10960 has been breached:
GBPJPY TRADING SCENARIO FOR WEEK BEGINNING THE 8TH JANUARY 2023.
A. If the price breaks above 160.18 then extends to 160.68 before retracing back to 160.00.
B. If the price doesn't break above 160.18 wait for the retrace to 158.95. If a rejection wick forms at that location:
C. If the price forms no rejection wick at 158.95 then proceeds to zoom through 158.74 to 158.33 followed by a D1 close below 158.74:
XAUUSD SCENARIO FOR THE WEEK:
A. Wait for the price to touch 1880 then retrace to 1860: