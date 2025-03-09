Trading the Andrews Pitchfork with Max - page 8

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[Deleted]  
Max Brown #:

GBPJPY TRADING SCENARIO FOR WEEK BEGINNING THE 8TH JANUARY 2023.

A. If the price breaks above 160.18 then extends to 160.68 before retracing back to 160.00.  

  • enter long at 160.20
  • SL @ 158.40
  • PT1 @  162.50
  • PT2 @  163.53
  • PT3 @  166.25
  • PT4 @  169.17


B. If the price doesn't break above 160.18 wait for the retrace to 158.95.  If a rejection wick forms at that location: 

  • place a buy stop 10 pips above the H1 high.
  • SL @ 158.40
  • PT1 @  162.50
  • PT2 @  163.53
  • PT3 @  166.25
  • PT4 @  169.17

C. If the price forms no rejection wick at 158.95 then proceeds to zoom through 158.74 to 158.33 followed by a D1 close below 158.74: 

  • place a sell limit at 158.85
  • SL @ 160
  • PT @  155.40



GBPJPY
[Deleted]  

US30  FOR WB 16122023

US30


NASDAQ/USTECH FOR WB 16122023

 

US500 FOR WB 16122023

or



AUDCAD - for WB 16012023


AUDCHF  - for WB 16012023


AUDJPY  - for WB 16012023


AUDNZD  - for WB 16012023  


GBPJPY - for WB 16012023


XAUUSD   - for WB 16012023


[Deleted]  

AUDJPY - Trade active:



AUDNZD - Trade active:



 

My view on Nasdaq 1 hr chart, it seem like index quote will be reversing after failed to close above the pitchfork upper line.


[Deleted]  
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah #:

My view on Nasdaq 1 hr chart, it seem like index quote will be reversing after failed to close above the pitchfork upper line.


I see several scenarios:



[Deleted]  
Max Brown #:

AUDJPY - Trade active:



AUDNZD - Trade active:



The following two images aren't on display on post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/312663/page8#comment_44387612 (I'm not sure why!!! )

NASDAQ100

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DOW

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Trading the Andrews Pitchfork with Max
Trading the Andrews Pitchfork with Max
  • 2023.01.10
  • www.mql5.com
I used to be a manual trader for a long time: https://www.mql5...
[Deleted]  
I must express my pride in my modest contribution to the trading community via this thread. There is indeed a substantial amount of quality information.
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