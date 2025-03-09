Trading the Andrews Pitchfork with Max - page 8
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GBPJPY TRADING SCENARIO FOR WEEK BEGINNING THE 8TH JANUARY 2023.
A. If the price breaks above 160.18 then extends to 160.68 before retracing back to 160.00.
B. If the price doesn't break above 160.18 wait for the retrace to 158.95. If a rejection wick forms at that location:
C. If the price forms no rejection wick at 158.95 then proceeds to zoom through 158.74 to 158.33 followed by a D1 close below 158.74:
US30 FOR WB 16122023
NASDAQ/USTECH FOR WB 16122023
US500 FOR WB 16122023
or
AUDCAD - for WB 16012023
AUDCHF - for WB 16012023
AUDJPY - for WB 16012023
AUDNZD - for WB 16012023
GBPJPY - for WB 16012023
XAUUSD - for WB 16012023
AUDJPY - Trade active:
AUDNZD - Trade active:
My view on Nasdaq 1 hr chart, it seem like index quote will be reversing after failed to close above the pitchfork upper line.
My view on Nasdaq 1 hr chart, it seem like index quote will be reversing after failed to close above the pitchfork upper line.
I see several scenarios:
AUDJPY - Trade active:
AUDNZD - Trade active:
The following two images aren't on display on post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/312663/page8#comment_44387612 (I'm not sure why!!! )
NASDAQ100
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DOW