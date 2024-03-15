Indicators: Multi Forex Scanner
I track 8 symbols in Market Watch but the scanner displays 13. The 8 I track are displayed 1st then it adds 5 additional. Any idea why?
I do not know why it happens, but if you fix it as follows you can force it to 8 lines.
Line 276.
for(int x=0; x<8; x++) //for(int x=0; x<SymbolsTotal(true); x++)
Carlos
I track 8 symbols in Market Watch but the scanner displays 13. The 8 I track are displayed 1st then it adds 5 additional. Any idea why?
Try to change the function DrawScanner()
void DrawScanner() { Print("=============>DrawScanner"); for(int x=0; x<SymbolsTotal(true); x++) { string symbol=SymbolName(x,true); if((bool)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_SELECT) && (bool)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_VISIBLE)) DrawSymbol(symbol,x); } }
i track stocks also and market watch exceeds the screen size. i need only adx so
what change in code can help me get another coloumn for symbol and adx
Hello
great indicator.
I need it mostly for RSI but it just shows first pairs which can fit in one screen.
Can you add 2nd or 3rd columns so all my pairs (symbols) can be shown ?
Thanks
Hello
great indicator.
I need it mostly for RSI but it just shows first pairs which can fit in one screen.
Can you add 2nd or 3rd columns so all my pairs (symbols) can be shown ?
Thanks
Hi Mario,
I'm glad you like the indicator.
Forgive me for not replying earlier but I was trying to implement the feature that you and others have also requested.
The good new is that I've updated the code, and there is a new parameter "Max symbols per column" that you can use to split the symbols per columns.
I hope you like it.
Best regards
Hi Mario,
I'm glad you like the indicator.
Forgive me for not replying earlier but I was trying to implement the feature that you and others have also requested.
The good new is that I've updated the code, and there is a new parameter "Max symbols per column" that you can use to split the symbols per columns.
I hope you like it.
Best regards
yep, great , works very well.
I know it is maybe too much to ask, I am not sure does anybody else needs that feature, but if could show buy and sell swap values it would be great too
yep, great , works very well.
I know it is maybe too much to ask, I am not sure does anybody else needs that feature, but if could show buy and sell swap values it would be great too
Hi Mario,
That is a good suggestion. I will add it as soon as I have some time
Great Indicator
If we can add our Pairs List which all to be scanned.
it would be great
Thanks
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Multi Forex Scanner:
Instead of having to analyze each pair individually, you can see at a glance what are the most promising pairs according to your own criteria.
Author: Carlos Oliveira