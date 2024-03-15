Indicators: Multi Forex Scanner

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Multi Forex Scanner:

Instead of having to analyze each pair individually, you can see at a glance what are the most promising pairs according to your own criteria.

Multi Forex Scanner

Author: Carlos Oliveira 

Multi Forex Scanner
Multi Forex Scanner
  • www.mql5.com
The Multi Forex Scanner indicator is a MT4 indicator that I developed because I wanted to save time finding good pairs to trade. It shows the list of currencies available in the Market Watch window. If you wish to hide any currency, just hide it in the Market Watch. I hope it helps you. Update interval (secs) – Allows you to define the...
 

Carlos

I track 8 symbols in Market Watch but the scanner displays 13. The 8 I track are displayed 1st then it adds 5 additional. Any idea why?

Market Watch  Scanner

 
mytrader47x:

I track 8 symbols in Market Watch but the scanner displays 13. The 8 I track are displayed 1st then it adds 5 additional. Any idea why?

 

I do not know why it happens, but if you fix it as follows you can force it to 8 lines.

Line 276.

for(int x=0; x<8; x++)  //for(int x=0; x<SymbolsTotal(true); x++)
 
mytrader47x:

Carlos

I track 8 symbols in Market Watch but the scanner displays 13. The 8 I track are displayed 1st then it adds 5 additional. Any idea why?

 

Try to change the function DrawScanner()

void DrawScanner()
  {
   Print("=============>DrawScanner");
   for(int x=0; x<SymbolsTotal(true); x++)
     {
      string symbol=SymbolName(x,true);
      if((bool)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_SELECT) && (bool)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_VISIBLE))
         DrawSymbol(symbol,x);
     }
  }
 

i track stocks also and market watch exceeds the screen size. i need  only  adx so 

what change in code can help me get another coloumn for symbol and adx

 

Hello


great indicator.


I need it mostly for RSI but it just shows first pairs which can fit in one screen.


Can you add 2nd or 3rd columns so all my pairs (symbols) can be shown ?


Thanks

Files:
Image_104.jpg  390 kb
 
Mario Hren:

Hello


great indicator.


I need it mostly for RSI but it just shows first pairs which can fit in one screen.


Can you add 2nd or 3rd columns so all my pairs (symbols) can be shown ?


Thanks

Hi Mario,

I'm glad you like the indicator.

Forgive me for not replying earlier but I was trying to implement the feature that you and others have also requested.

The good new is that I've updated the code, and there is a new parameter "Max symbols per column" that you can use to split the symbols per columns.

I hope you like it.

Best regards

 
Nice one.
 
Carlos Oliveira:

Hi Mario,

I'm glad you like the indicator.

Forgive me for not replying earlier but I was trying to implement the feature that you and others have also requested.

The good new is that I've updated the code, and there is a new parameter "Max symbols per column" that you can use to split the symbols per columns.

I hope you like it.

Best regards

yep, great , works very well.


I know it is maybe too much to ask, I am not sure does anybody else needs that feature, but if could show buy and sell swap values it would be great too

 
Mario Hren:

yep, great , works very well.


I know it is maybe too much to ask, I am not sure does anybody else needs that feature, but if could show buy and sell swap values it would be great too

Hi Mario,

That is a good suggestion. I will add it as soon as I have some time

 

Great Indicator 
If we can add our Pairs List which all to be scanned.
it would be great 


Thanks

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