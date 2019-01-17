Pair not updating

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Hello, I am new here. I don't know if this has been mentioned anywhere yet but the GPUAUD pair is not updating on my MT5 charts. Anyone else having this problem? 
 
Please ask your broker.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Please ask your broker.
I'm sorry, how do I find broker if I'm using a demo account
 
James Davis:
I'm sorry, how do I find broker if I'm using a demo account

You can use any demo or real account but you can find the broker anyway (there are a lot of brokers) to open free demo account or real money account.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27

The account opening dialog has been completely redesigned - read this thread:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.14 16:06

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on June 15, 2018.
This platform update is only available for terminals running on Windows 7 and later operating systems. Earlier Windows versions are not supported.
The updated features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: The account opening dialog has been completely redesigned. Now, you may select a broker from the list and then choose the desired account type. This update has made the list of brokers more compact, since now it only displays company names instead of showing all available servers.

    Company logos are additionally shown in the list to make the search easier and more efficient. If the desired broker is not shown in the list, type the company name or the server address in the search box and click "Find your broker".




    Descriptions of account types have been added to the dialog to help beginners choose the right account. Also, to align with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the updated dialog may contain links to brokers' agreements and data protection policies:




    The possibilities for opening real accounts have been significantly expanded. The functionality for uploading ID and address confirmation documents, which was earlier presented in mobile terminals, is now available in the desktop version. Now, MiFID regulated brokers can request any required client identification data, including information on employment, income, trading experience, etc. The new functionality will help traders to open real accounts faster and easier, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.







As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android 

-----------------

How to change investor password in Metatrader - 



Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing to test a trading strategy. They feature all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment...
 
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Thank you!!
 
James Davis:
Hello, I am new here. I don't know if this has been mentioned anywhere yet but the GPUAUD pair is not updating on my MT5 charts. Anyone else having this problem? 
My charts show the same problem with GBPNZD  and GBPAUD.  It started after the move of over 400 pips in 15 minutes on January 3, 2019. The flash crash they say. My platform is demo also, my server is MetaQuotes-Demo. I'm looking for the solution also.   
 
macprime10:
My charts show the same problem with GBPNZD  and GBPAUD.  It started after the move of over 400 pips in 15 minutes on January 3, 2019. The flash crash they say. My platform is demo also, my server is MetaQuotes-Demo. I'm looking for the solution also.   

You can turn your Metatrader to the other server (and open as may demo accounts for many brokers as you want).
Because the pairs/symbols to trade is related to the broker. Besides, the brokers are having different data feed quality.

This problem can be fixed by one click for 10 seconds by you (by openning the other demo account with broker).
You can see my MT5 - 


 
James Davis:
Hello, I am new here. I don't know if this has been mentioned anywhere yet but the GPUAUD pair is not updating on my MT5 charts. Anyone else having this problem? 
I had the same problem. I realized the demo MT5 platform I had updated and downloaded had limited currency symbols . No GBPAUD & GBPCAD among others and no crosses.  So I downloaded a MT5 platform from MT5.com. . I'm setting it up to what I use. So far it seems to have more symbols with the crosses. Try a MT5 platform from another source. MT5.com 
 
macprime10:
I had the same problem. I realized the demo MT5 platform I had updated and downloaded had limited currency symbols . No GBPAUD & GBPCAD among others and no crosses.  So I downloaded a MT5 platform from MT5.com. . I'm setting it up to what I use. So far it seems to have more symbols with the crosses. Try a MT5 platform from another source. MT5.com 

You do not need to download MT5 from the other website. Because it is one MT5 platform for all the brokers. So, use one same MT5 instalce to connect to many brokers to find the pair you want to trade or to monitor.

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