Pair not updating
- EURUSD - Trends, Forecasts and Implications (Part 1)
- Hello and help! EA does not trades on strategy tester
- [Archive!] FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences (Episode 10: December 2011)
Please ask your broker.
I'm sorry, how do I find broker if I'm using a demo account?
You can use any demo or real account but you can find the broker anyway (there are a lot of brokers) to open free demo account or real money account.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
The account opening dialog has been completely redesigned - read this thread:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.14 16:06
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvementsThe MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on June 15, 2018.
- Terminal: The account opening dialog has been completely redesigned. Now, you may select a broker from the list and then choose the desired account type. This update has made the list of brokers more compact, since now it only displays company names instead of showing all available servers.
Company logos are additionally shown in the list to make the search easier and more efficient. If the desired broker is not shown in the list, type the company name or the server address in the search box and click "Find your broker".
Descriptions of account types have been added to the dialog to help beginners choose the right account. Also, to align with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the updated dialog may contain links to brokers' agreements and data protection policies:
The possibilities for opening real accounts have been significantly expanded. The functionality for uploading ID and address confirmation documents, which was earlier presented in mobile terminals, is now available in the desktop version. Now, MiFID regulated brokers can request any required client identification data, including information on employment, income, trading experience, etc. The new functionality will help traders to open real accounts faster and easier, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
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How to change investor password in Metatrader -
- www.metatrader5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Hello, I am new here. I don't know if this has been mentioned anywhere yet but the GPUAUD pair is not updating on my MT5 charts. Anyone else having this problem?
My charts show the same problem with GBPNZD and GBPAUD. It started after the move of over 400 pips in 15 minutes on January 3, 2019. The flash crash they say. My platform is demo also, my server is MetaQuotes-Demo. I'm looking for the solution also.
You can turn your Metatrader to the other server (and open as may demo accounts for many brokers as you want).
Because the pairs/symbols to trade is related to the broker. Besides, the brokers are having different data feed quality.
This problem can be fixed by one click for 10 seconds by you (by openning the other demo account with broker).
You can see my MT5 -
Hello, I am new here. I don't know if this has been mentioned anywhere yet but the GPUAUD pair is not updating on my MT5 charts. Anyone else having this problem?
I had the same problem. I realized the demo MT5 platform I had updated and downloaded had limited currency symbols . No GBPAUD & GBPCAD among others and no crosses. So I downloaded a MT5 platform from MT5.com. . I'm setting it up to what I use. So far it seems to have more symbols with the crosses. Try a MT5 platform from another source. MT5.com
You do not need to download MT5 from the other website. Because it is one MT5 platform for all the brokers. So, use one same MT5 instalce to connect to many brokers to find the pair you want to trade or to monitor.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.07 17:09Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
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