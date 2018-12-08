Freelancers can leak your codes - page 2
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If this isn't proof enough then let me know
I have wireshark logs and other screenshots
If this isn't proof enough then let me know
I have sharkwire logs and other screenshots
As Alain has already told you, there is not much point in discussing this here. We are just forum users and have nothing to do with the Admin at Metaquotes.
There is nothing that we can do.
If arbitration is our only friend then in the end as I suspected you have freelancers who want to get your EA and never work for you only hoping that they are a higher probability of a profitable trading code than the others and will do things such as repackage and sell them even if the EA was only moderately profitable.
I mean to possibly suggest that MQL5 offer a non disclosure agreement to be signed might intrigue me.
Or, even, if this happens enough, what solution any member might have in case they wanted to market it.
For me, as I saw things, as you read the freelancer rules it states arbitration is only on deviation of specs.
I had imagined there were programmers looking for traders to exploit their strategies and make then rich.We are at a crossroads of disparage that this site has that nobody is capable of trusting a freelancers will.
Well if arbitration is our only friend then in the end as I suspected you have freelancers who want to get your EA and never work for you only hoping that they are a higher probability of profitable trading code than the others and will do things such as repackage and sell them even if the EA was only moderately profitable.
I mean to possibly suggest that MQL5 offer a non disclosure agreement to be signed might intrigue me.
Or, even, if this happens enough, what solution any member might have in case they wanted to market it.For me, as I saw things, as you read the freelancer rules it states arbitration is only on deviation of specs.
Now that I understand your point better, I can say you there is nothing you can do if you didn't have a NDA agreement with the freelancer (please note I didn't judge anything). An having such agreement is totally your responsibility.
Please stop suggesting that all freelances are doing such things, it's offending and moderators should not allow this.
Now that I understand your point better, I can say you there is nothing you can do if you didn't have a NDA agreement with the freelancer (please note I didn't judge anything). An having such agreement is totally your responsibility.
Please stop suggesting that all freelances are doing such things, it's offending and moderators should not allow this.
I totally agree, but to be honest, I don't believe that NDA's do much good anyway!
Coders can be from a different country to that of the user and going through a legal battle to enforce the NDA can be very expensive and very time consuming and ultimately of no use, especially when the average cost of coding on Freelance is so low.
Most users will dismiss coders that request higher budgets and go for the cheapest coder and then wonder why things don't go as planned.
In Portuguese there is an old saying, that roughly translates to: Paying cheap can be very expensive!
I totally agree, but to be honest, I don't believe that NDA's do much good anyway!
Coders can be from a different country to that of the user and going through a legal battle to enforce the NDA can be very expensive and very time consuming and ultimately of no use, especially when the average cost of coding on Freelance is so low.
Most users will dismiss coders that request higher budgets and go for the cheapest coder and then wonder why things don't go as planned.
In Portuguese there is an old saying, that roughly translates to: Paying cheap can be very expensive!
I totally agree, but to be honest, I don't believe that NDA's do much good anyway!
Coders can be from a different country to that of the user and going through a legal battle to enforce the NDA can be very expensive and very time consuming and ultimately of no use, especially when the average cost of coding on Freelance is so low.
Most users will dismiss coders that request higher budgets and go for the cheapest coder and then wonder why things don't go as planned.
In Portuguese there is an old saying, that roughly translates to: Paying cheap can be very expensive!
That's a true problem, but it's international competition. A lot of customers are not worth the trouble.
It's doable to practice correct prices, I did it step by step (and I am living in one of the most expensive country in the world), but for sure that's not easy and you must be ready to face a lot of difficulties. There are customers who want to pay for quality work and professional support, often after they had bad experiences with cheap coders. But you have to build trusting relationships, it takes time and hard work for sure.
<Deleted> goes on to say that he created his own EA called SuperEA and that it has nothing to do with mine,
even though it's using the same time-frame, same order comment format, same name essentially, the
same algorithms, the same take-profit levels, and everything that I imagined the strategy would be.
Filed for arbitration, he expected me to accept it before anyone saw it, said he would show me super ea
and then asked me why I wanted to see it and essentially deployed a big fat lie right there at the end.