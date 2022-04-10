Experts: Price Action EA - page 6

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A trailing stop has been added to the new version.
 
A trailing stop has been added to the new version.
 
FMIC:
GFB:

I just ran two backtests on EURUSD, timeframe Daily, since 1996, Forex.com

I ran one with ¨force Buys¨ and the other one with ¨force Sells¨...both come back positive, very positive...Sells 10K to 935K and Buys 10K to 983K, both in 10 yrs with highest risk $500 ...so of course i´ll forward test it for a while...maybe this just proves that we are too obsesed in trying to rationalize this market...if it works, it works!...Thanks a lot Hodhabi for sharing !! I´ll keep you posted on my forward testing...

I suggest you have a good look at your back-tests again. You will notice that your last 2500 or so trades, corresponding to recent years are all "downhill". The market no longer functions in the old-way. Re-run your back-tests for just the last two years and you will see it.

Yes, I noticed the big drop in the last few years, hopefully some ¨tweeking¨ can be done to it to make it functional again...Thanks!
 
FMIC:
GFB:

I just ran two backtests on EURUSD, timeframe Daily, since 1996, Forex.com

I ran one with ¨force Buys¨ and the other one with ¨force Sells¨...both come back positive, very positive...Sells 10K to 935K and Buys 10K to 983K, both in 10 yrs with highest risk $500 ...so of course i´ll forward test it for a while...maybe this just proves that we are too obsesed in trying to rationalize this market...if it works, it works!...Thanks a lot Hodhabi for sharing !! I´ll keep you posted on my forward testing...

I suggest you have a good look at your back-tests again. You will notice that your last 2500 or so trades, corresponding to recent years are all "downhill". The market no longer functions in the old-way. Re-run your back-tests for just the last two years and you will see it.

Yes, I noticed the big drop in the last few years, hopefully some ¨tweeking¨ can be done to it to make it functional again...Thanks!
 
I just ran some new reports on EURUSD with this new version with Trail Stop, just for recent years which were coming back bad (2010 til now)
Back Test comes back positive.
I set it to TP100, Trail Stop 25, Step Trail 25 (have to optimize).
Start $10K, Lot Size 0.5., Max loss $500 For this time period: Force Buys = $924K Force Sells = $950K
Again both directions very similar. Max Drawdown 7%

...To me it seems too good to be true...

Question, Im trying to upload it to my VPS to forward test but even though it shows on the ¨programs experts file¨, it doesnt show up on my mt4 icon...????...

 
I just ran some new reports on EURUSD with this new version with Trail Stop, just for recent years which were coming back bad (2010 til now)
Back Test comes back positive.
I set it to TP100, Trail Stop 25, Step Trail 25 (have to optimize).
Start $10K, Lot Size 0.5., Max loss $500 For this time period: Force Buys = $924K Force Sells = $950K
Again both directions very similar. Max Drawdown 7%

...To me it seems too good to be true...

Question, Im trying to upload it to my VPS to forward test but even though it shows on the ¨programs experts file¨, it doesnt show up on my mt4 icon...????...

 
GFB:
FMIC:
GFB:

I just ran two backtests on EURUSD, timeframe Daily, since 1996, Forex.com

I ran one with ¨force Buys¨ and the other one with ¨force Sells¨...both come back positive, very positive...Sells 10K to 935K and Buys 10K to 983K, both in 10 yrs with highest risk $500 ...so of course i´ll forward test it for a while...maybe this just proves that we are too obsesed in trying to rationalize this market...if it works, it works!...Thanks a lot Hodhabi for sharing !! I´ll keep you posted on my forward testing...

I suggest you have a good look at your back-tests again. You will notice that your last 2500 or so trades, corresponding to recent years are all "downhill". The market no longer functions in the old-way. Re-run your back-tests for just the last two years and you will see it.

Yes, I noticed the big drop in the last few years, hopefully some ¨tweeking¨ can be done to it to make it functional again...Thanks
GFB:
FMIC:
GFB:

I just ran two backtests on EURUSD, timeframe Daily, since 1996, Forex.com

I ran one with ¨force Buys¨ and the other one with ¨force Sells¨...both come back positive, very positive...Sells 10K to 935K and Buys 10K to 983K, both in 10 yrs with highest risk $500 ...so of course i´ll forward test it for a while...maybe this just proves that we are too obsesed in trying to rationalize this market...if it works, it works!...Thanks a lot Hodhabi for sharing !! I´ll keep you posted on my forward testing...

I suggest you have a good look at your back-tests again. You will notice that your last 2500 or so trades, corresponding to recent years are all "downhill". The market no longer functions in the old-way. Re-run your back-tests for just the last two years and you will see it.

Yes, I noticed the big drop in the last few years, hopefully some ¨tweeking¨ can be done to it to make it functional again...Thanks!

I think we all know that the market has changed in the last few years. Just look at the monthly timeframe on MT4 and you will notice that since August 2008 that EURUSD is trading between two lines 1.507 and 1.189 and volatility is high.

EURUSD

In this case such system is not expected to perform well as it loves trending markets. This does not mean the market will not get back to before 2008. However, the EA works great when used 5 or 10 minutes after a strong market news. I have tested this on a demo account and it performed very well. Forwards testing will tell us more. I may need to work on getting it to sense a new trend early enough in the market and switch typetrade to 1 or 2 from 0. The new code which publish today is much cleaner as I deleted unnecessary code and added trailing steps/stop based on some traders request.

 
GFB:
FMIC:
GFB:

I just ran two backtests on EURUSD, timeframe Daily, since 1996, Forex.com

I ran one with ¨force Buys¨ and the other one with ¨force Sells¨...both come back positive, very positive...Sells 10K to 935K and Buys 10K to 983K, both in 10 yrs with highest risk $500 ...so of course i´ll forward test it for a while...maybe this just proves that we are too obsesed in trying to rationalize this market...if it works, it works!...Thanks a lot Hodhabi for sharing !! I´ll keep you posted on my forward testing...

I suggest you have a good look at your back-tests again. You will notice that your last 2500 or so trades, corresponding to recent years are all "downhill". The market no longer functions in the old-way. Re-run your back-tests for just the last two years and you will see it.

Yes, I noticed the big drop in the last few years, hopefully some ¨tweeking¨ can be done to it to make it functional again...Thanks
GFB:
FMIC:
GFB:

I just ran two backtests on EURUSD, timeframe Daily, since 1996, Forex.com

I ran one with ¨force Buys¨ and the other one with ¨force Sells¨...both come back positive, very positive...Sells 10K to 935K and Buys 10K to 983K, both in 10 yrs with highest risk $500 ...so of course i´ll forward test it for a while...maybe this just proves that we are too obsesed in trying to rationalize this market...if it works, it works!...Thanks a lot Hodhabi for sharing !! I´ll keep you posted on my forward testing...

I suggest you have a good look at your back-tests again. You will notice that your last 2500 or so trades, corresponding to recent years are all "downhill". The market no longer functions in the old-way. Re-run your back-tests for just the last two years and you will see it.

Yes, I noticed the big drop in the last few years, hopefully some ¨tweeking¨ can be done to it to make it functional again...Thanks!

I think we all know that the market has changed in the last few years. Just look at the monthly timeframe on MT4 and you will notice that since August 2008 that EURUSD is trading between two lines 1.507 and 1.189 and volatility is high.

EURUSD

In this case such system is not expected to perform well as it loves trending markets. This does not mean the market will not get back to before 2008. However, the EA works great when used 5 or 10 minutes after a strong market news. I have tested this on a demo account and it performed very well. Forwards testing will tell us more. I may need to work on getting it to sense a new trend early enough in the market and switch typetrade to 1 or 2 from 0. The new code which publish today is much cleaner as I deleted unnecessary code and added trailing steps/stop based on some traders request.

 
GFB:
I just ran some new reports on EURUSD with this new version with Trail Stop, just for recent years which were coming back bad (2010 til now)
Back Test comes back positive.
I set it to TP100, Trail Stop 25, Step Trail 25 (have to optimize).
Start $10K, Lot Size 0.5., Max loss $500 For this time period: Force Buys = $924K Force Sells = $950K
Again both directions very similar. Max Drawdown 7%

...To me it seems too good to be true...

Question, Im trying to upload it to my VPS to forward test but even though it shows on the ¨programs experts file¨, it doesnt show up on my mt4 icon...????...

Happy to see that you finding it good to be true. I am sure you will find the forward testing positive. It is important to find the best time to start the EA. I would recommend one hour after the opening of London market or 10 minutes after a major news. It should work on your VPS the same way it works on your PC.
 
GFB:
I just ran some new reports on EURUSD with this new version with Trail Stop, just for recent years which were coming back bad (2010 til now)
Back Test comes back positive.
I set it to TP100, Trail Stop 25, Step Trail 25 (have to optimize).
Start $10K, Lot Size 0.5., Max loss $500 For this time period: Force Buys = $924K Force Sells = $950K
Again both directions very similar. Max Drawdown 7%

...To me it seems too good to be true...

Question, Im trying to upload it to my VPS to forward test but even though it shows on the ¨programs experts file¨, it doesnt show up on my mt4 icon...????...

Happy to see that you finding it good to be true. I am sure you will find the forward testing positive. It is important to find the best time to start the EA. I would recommend one hour after the opening of London market or 10 minutes after a major news. It should work on your VPS the same way it works on your PC.
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