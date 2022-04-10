Experts: Price Action EA - page 5
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I don't understand why the code contains function to close trades etc... which are never called!!!
the comment in the code :
// 0 to follow the trend, 1 to force buy, 2 to force sell
0 = follow the trend??? 0 = do nothing, why this comment which is not what the EA does?
I think this EA is not complete, there is certainly missing code.
I don't understand why the code contains function to close trades etc... which are never called!!!
the comment in the code :
// 0 to follow the trend, 1 to force buy, 2 to force sell
0 = follow the trend??? 0 = do nothing, why this comment which is not what the EA does?
I think this EA is not complete, there is certainly missing code.
sorry, but I'm not able to make it profitable no matter the pair I'm using, the TP and SL...
in fact a random EA is better :)
sorry, but I'm not able to make it profitable no matter the pair I'm using, the TP and SL...
in fact a random EA is better :)
I don't understand why the code contains function to close trades etc... which are never called!!!
the comment in the code :
// 0 to follow the trend, 1 to force buy, 2 to force sell
0 = follow the trend??? 0 = do nothing, why this comment which is not what the EA does?
I think this EA is not complete, there is certainly missing code.
The EA is complete. As I explain before, this EA is based on my previous EA. This comments are from the old EA. I have submitted a new update. The new update is much cleaner code (remove unnecessary code and added an optional training stop. The new update will appear tomorrow or day after tomorrow.
I don't understand why the code contains function to close trades etc... which are never called!!!
the comment in the code :
// 0 to follow the trend, 1 to force buy, 2 to force sell
0 = follow the trend??? 0 = do nothing, why this comment which is not what the EA does?
I think this EA is not complete, there is certainly missing code.
The EA is complete. As I explain before, this EA is based on my previous EA. This comments are from the old EA. I have submitted a new update. The new update is much cleaner code (remove unnecessary code and added an optional training stop. The new update will appear tomorrow or day after tomorrow.
I just ran two backtests on EURUSD, timeframe Daily, since 1996, Forex.com
I ran one with ¨force Buys¨ and the other one with ¨force Sells¨...both come back positive, very positive...Sells 10K to 935K and Buys 10K to 983K, both in 10 yrs with highest risk $500 ...so of course i´ll forward test it for a while...maybe this just proves that we are too obsesed in trying to rationalize this market...if it works, it works!...Thanks a lot Hodhabi for sharing !! I´ll keep you posted on my forward testing...
I just ran two backtests on EURUSD, timeframe Daily, since 1996, Forex.com
I ran one with ¨force Buys¨ and the other one with ¨force Sells¨...both come back positive, very positive...Sells 10K to 935K and Buys 10K to 983K, both in 10 yrs with highest risk $500 ...so of course i´ll forward test it for a while...maybe this just proves that we are too obsesed in trying to rationalize this market...if it works, it works!...Thanks a lot Hodhabi for sharing !! I´ll keep you posted on my forward testing...
I just ran two backtests on EURUSD, timeframe Daily, since 1996, Forex.com
I ran one with ¨force Buys¨ and the other one with ¨force Sells¨...both come back positive, very positive...Sells 10K to 935K and Buys 10K to 983K, both in 10 yrs with highest risk $500 ...so of course i´ll forward test it for a while...maybe this just proves that we are too obsesed in trying to rationalize this market...if it works, it works!...Thanks a lot Hodhabi for sharing !! I´ll keep you posted on my forward testing...
I suggest you have a good look at your back-tests again. You will notice that your last 2500 or so trades, corresponding to recent years are all "downhill". The market no longer functions in the old-way. Re-run your back-tests for just the last two years and you will see it.
I just ran two backtests on EURUSD, timeframe Daily, since 1996, Forex.com
I ran one with ¨force Buys¨ and the other one with ¨force Sells¨...both come back positive, very positive...Sells 10K to 935K and Buys 10K to 983K, both in 10 yrs with highest risk $500 ...so of course i´ll forward test it for a while...maybe this just proves that we are too obsesed in trying to rationalize this market...if it works, it works!...Thanks a lot Hodhabi for sharing !! I´ll keep you posted on my forward testing...
I suggest you have a good look at your back-tests again. You will notice that your last 2500 or so trades, corresponding to recent years are all "downhill". The market no longer functions in the old-way. Re-run your back-tests for just the last two years and you will see it.