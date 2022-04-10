Experts: Price Action EA - page 11
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Watch this video recording of backtesting the EA on GBPUSD
Watch this video recording of backtesting the EA on GBPUSD
rHrllo i start to trade with this EA on ademo accouy it works on USDCHF and GBPUSD only how to make it wdrk on
other pairs
thank you Zeev
rHrllo i start to trade with this EA on ademo accouy it works on USDCHF and GBPUSD only how to make it wdrk on
other pairs
thank you Zeev
and this you have to use it only at certain times of high volatility,, if you're at a loss sideways market,,I love this, ea because it is' stupid,,
I just want to add a block to a damiani a sideways market volatility
a volume block another stupid to stop and low volatility
love to go to the moon,,we can do in 2 ways :::buy from a nasa one old apollo rockets or cycling as ET ))))))) Now if you go to the moon with Apollo
will be 'all set and you're the only tourist,,, but if you go with an old bicycle
you have to give a little bit of fat every time the chain !!!!! I am very sad that you will need to dirty your hands !!! I am very sad that you have to work hard
sweat to ride on the bike, many liters of sweat to get to the moon,,,)))but the problem 'that you're poor to buy a apollo jajajaja
but the problem 'that you're poor to buy an EA by jp morgan the cost of 10 million$
and you have to sweat and with a 3-kbit EA hahahahaha,, tries to open a stupid phone and see how many millions of k bits has to operate within !!!!and only the clock 'to 1.2 giga
so 'get the grease and dirty forehead of sweat to go to the moon with this wonderful EA !!!!!!!
if we have a wonderful value Stop loss/ tp 20 (example ) every 20 jobs loss we need to do 1 job earning ))) simple !!!!! don't work with choppy,,side,, lateral,sleeping, congestion market !!!
you can find at least 100 indicators that help you to see this !!! add this and does not exceed the wonderfull proportion of 1/20 1 gain 20 loss
very stupid to do backtest long more 10 days,,, the market and 'changed ))) Take the fat and the old bike that we go to the moon ))))
we have a stop loss ridiculous this' miraculous EA always you go to sleep in peace without having open orders in your head that you dance hahahaha
I repeat you must calibrate very fine from 100 to 10x You need to do 50 tests,,, minimum !! market change every week !!!!
I use it on the dax ( with an honest broker as ICMARKET,,I recommend to everyone !!and work with dax 1 pip spread '''better than eur/usd !!! 1,5 spread,, at least work with things you hear on television wwwwooowwww jajaja but please changes the calibration with each broker hahaha i use inside ICMARKET this set
1 lot 180 TP 20 leverage )) IF YOU PUT 19 OR 21 INSTEAD 20 OF LEVERAGE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE HOW TO CHANGE !!!
ONLY AFTER YOU RECOMMEND,PUT THE TRAILING,STILL TO IMPROVE THE PERFORMANCE
but I'm always near to my pc .. this EA you could call it cow or chicken,, that was the same ))) not 'even the uncle of one who is called price actions jajajaja
but 'how it works all things,,with an intelligent man who loooooooks ))) thank you so much I did !!!!!!!!!!!!!! CIAOOOOOOO !!!!
and this you have to use it only at certain times of high volatility,, if you're at a loss sideways market,,I love this, ea because it is' stupid,,
I just want to add a block to a damiani a sideways market volatility
a volume block another stupid to stop and low volatility
love to go to the moon,,we can do in 2 ways :::buy from a nasa one old apollo rockets or cycling as ET ))))))) Now if you go to the moon with Apollo
will be 'all set and you're the only tourist,,, but if you go with an old bicycle
you have to give a little bit of fat every time the chain !!!!! I am very sad that you will need to dirty your hands !!! I am very sad that you have to work hard
sweat to ride on the bike, many liters of sweat to get to the moon,,,)))but the problem 'that you're poor to buy a apollo jajajaja
but the problem 'that you're poor to buy an EA by jp morgan the cost of 10 million$
and you have to sweat and with a 3-kbit EA hahahahaha,, tries to open a stupid phone and see how many millions of k bits has to operate within !!!!and only the clock 'to 1.2 giga
so 'get the grease and dirty forehead of sweat to go to the moon with this wonderful EA !!!!!!!
if we have a wonderful value Stop loss/ tp 20 (example ) every 20 jobs loss we need to do 1 job earning ))) simple !!!!! don't work with choppy,,side,, lateral,sleeping, congestion market !!!
you can find at least 100 indicators that help you to see this !!! add this and does not exceed the wonderfull proportion of 1/20 1 gain 20 loss
very stupid to do backtest long more 10 days,,, the market and 'changed ))) Take the fat and the old bike that we go to the moon ))))
we have a stop loss ridiculous this' miraculous EA always you go to sleep in peace without having open orders in your head that you dance hahahaha
I repeat you must calibrate very fine from 100 to 10x You need to do 50 tests,,, minimum !! market change every week !!!!
I use it on the dax ( with an honest broker as ICMARKET,,I recommend to everyone !!and work with dax 1 pip spread '''better than eur/usd !!! 1,5 spread,, at least work with things you hear on television wwwwooowwww jajaja but please changes the calibration with each broker hahaha i use inside ICMARKET this set
1 lot 180 TP 20 leverage )) IF YOU PUT 19 OR 21 INSTEAD 20 OF LEVERAGE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE HOW TO CHANGE !!!
ONLY AFTER YOU RECOMMEND,PUT THE TRAILING,STILL TO IMPROVE THE PERFORMANCE
but I'm always near to my pc .. this EA you could call it cow or chicken,, that was the same ))) not 'even the uncle of one who is called price actions jajajaja
but 'how it works all things,,with an intelligent man who loooooooks ))) thank you so much I did !!!!!!!!!!!!!! CIAOOOOOOO !!!!
I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.
I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.