Experts: Price Action EA - page 11

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Watch this video recording of backtesting the EA on GBPUSD


 

Watch this video recording of backtesting the EA on GBPUSD


 

rHrllo i start to trade with this EA on ademo accouy it works on USDCHF and GBPUSD only how to make it wdrk on

other pairs

thank you Zeev

 

rHrllo i start to trade with this EA on ademo accouy it works on USDCHF and GBPUSD only how to make it wdrk on

other pairs

thank you Zeev

[Deleted]  
this EA and 'fantastic !!!but not 'for children
this EA and not 'for those who open the mt4 and goes to eat pizza,, and return home and find that they are millionaires ))) and this EA 'too critical calibrations
you need to know to calibrate )) You need to lose at least a day's time !!!!to calibrate
if you put x exemple TP 135 or 137 'already very different see the photo

and this you have to use it only at certain times of high volatility,, if you're at a loss sideways market,,I love this, ea because it is' stupid,,

I just want to add a block to a damiani a sideways market volatility

a volume block another stupid to stop and low volatility


love to go to the moon,,we can do in 2 ways :::buy from a nasa one old apollo rockets or cycling as ET ))))))) Now if you go to the moon with Apollo

will be 'all set and you're the only tourist,,, but if you go with an old bicycle

you have to give a little bit of fat every time the chain !!!!! I am very sad that you will need to dirty your hands !!! I am very sad that you have to work hard

sweat to ride on the bike, many liters of sweat to get to the moon,,,)))but the problem 'that you're poor to buy a apollo jajajaja

but the problem 'that you're poor to buy an EA by jp morgan the cost of 10 million$

and you have to sweat and with a 3-kbit EA hahahahaha,, tries to open a stupid phone and see how many millions of k bits has to operate within !!!!and only the clock 'to 1.2 giga

so 'get the grease and dirty forehead of sweat to go to the moon with this wonderful EA !!!!!!!

if we have a wonderful value Stop loss/ tp 20 (example ) every 20 jobs loss we need to do 1 job earning ))) simple !!!!! don't work with choppy,,side,, lateral,sleeping, congestion market !!!

you can find at least 100 indicators that help you to see this !!! add this and does not exceed the wonderfull proportion of 1/20 1 gain 20 loss

very stupid to do backtest long more 10 days,,, the market and 'changed ))) Take the fat and the old bike that we go to the moon ))))

we have a stop loss ridiculous this' miraculous EA always you go to sleep in peace without having open orders in your head that you dance hahahaha

I repeat you must calibrate very fine from 100 to 10x You need to do 50 tests,,, minimum !! market change every week !!!!

I use it on the dax ( with an honest broker as ICMARKET,,I recommend to everyone !!and work with dax 1 pip spread '''better than eur/usd !!! 1,5 spread,, at least work with things you hear on television wwwwooowwww jajaja but please changes the calibration with each broker hahaha i use inside ICMARKET this set

1 lot 180 TP 20 leverage )) IF YOU PUT 19 OR 21 INSTEAD 20 OF LEVERAGE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE HOW TO CHANGE !!!

ONLY AFTER YOU RECOMMEND,PUT THE TRAILING,STILL TO IMPROVE THE PERFORMANCE

but I'm always near to my pc .. this EA you could call it cow or chicken,, that was the same ))) not 'even the uncle of one who is called price actions jajajaja

but 'how it works all things,,with an intelligent man who loooooooks ))) thank you so much I did !!!!!!!!!!!!!! CIAOOOOOOO !!!!

[Deleted]  
this EA and 'fantastic !!!but not 'for children
this EA and not 'for those who open the mt4 and goes to eat pizza,, and return home and find that they are millionaires ))) and this EA 'too critical calibrations
you need to know to calibrate )) You need to lose at least a day's time !!!!to calibrate
if you put x exemple TP 135 or 137 'already very different see the photo

and this you have to use it only at certain times of high volatility,, if you're at a loss sideways market,,I love this, ea because it is' stupid,,

I just want to add a block to a damiani a sideways market volatility

a volume block another stupid to stop and low volatility


love to go to the moon,,we can do in 2 ways :::buy from a nasa one old apollo rockets or cycling as ET ))))))) Now if you go to the moon with Apollo

will be 'all set and you're the only tourist,,, but if you go with an old bicycle

you have to give a little bit of fat every time the chain !!!!! I am very sad that you will need to dirty your hands !!! I am very sad that you have to work hard

sweat to ride on the bike, many liters of sweat to get to the moon,,,)))but the problem 'that you're poor to buy a apollo jajajaja

but the problem 'that you're poor to buy an EA by jp morgan the cost of 10 million$

and you have to sweat and with a 3-kbit EA hahahahaha,, tries to open a stupid phone and see how many millions of k bits has to operate within !!!!and only the clock 'to 1.2 giga

so 'get the grease and dirty forehead of sweat to go to the moon with this wonderful EA !!!!!!!

if we have a wonderful value Stop loss/ tp 20 (example ) every 20 jobs loss we need to do 1 job earning ))) simple !!!!! don't work with choppy,,side,, lateral,sleeping, congestion market !!!

you can find at least 100 indicators that help you to see this !!! add this and does not exceed the wonderfull proportion of 1/20 1 gain 20 loss

very stupid to do backtest long more 10 days,,, the market and 'changed ))) Take the fat and the old bike that we go to the moon ))))

we have a stop loss ridiculous this' miraculous EA always you go to sleep in peace without having open orders in your head that you dance hahahaha

I repeat you must calibrate very fine from 100 to 10x You need to do 50 tests,,, minimum !! market change every week !!!!

I use it on the dax ( with an honest broker as ICMARKET,,I recommend to everyone !!and work with dax 1 pip spread '''better than eur/usd !!! 1,5 spread,, at least work with things you hear on television wwwwooowwww jajaja but please changes the calibration with each broker hahaha i use inside ICMARKET this set

1 lot 180 TP 20 leverage )) IF YOU PUT 19 OR 21 INSTEAD 20 OF LEVERAGE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE HOW TO CHANGE !!!

ONLY AFTER YOU RECOMMEND,PUT THE TRAILING,STILL TO IMPROVE THE PERFORMANCE

but I'm always near to my pc .. this EA you could call it cow or chicken,, that was the same ))) not 'even the uncle of one who is called price actions jajajaja

but 'how it works all things,,with an intelligent man who loooooooks ))) thank you so much I did !!!!!!!!!!!!!! CIAOOOOOOO !!!!

[Deleted]  
Capella:

I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.

priceaction - backtest based on tickdata and real spread

capella you are one of the most intelligent people )))) mt4 ea and indicator specialist
how can you think that the happiness they give you 5 kbit <? and 'how to take a car with 1600 cc and do 350 km/h )))
you say,, this are crazy things,,,
I say no,,, is called formula one ))) and it works!! but every day to be calibrated and very dangerous if you do not calibrate
I think,, for this fantastic EA only added one block for low volatility
[Deleted]  
Capella:

I would feel ashamed to publish such a lame code that has no strategy whatsoever and for sure has nothing to do with "Price Action". The graph here shopws a backtest for 2013 based on DukasCopy TickData with Real spread and Commission deducted, which is as close as it can get if you wopuld have run it on an ECN-account.

priceaction - backtest based on tickdata and real spread

capella you are one of the most intelligent people )))) mt4 ea and indicator specialist
how can you think that the happiness they give you 5 kbit <? and 'how to take a car with 1600 cc and do 350 km/h )))
you say,, this are crazy things,,,
I say no,,, is called formula one ))) and it works!! but every day to be calibrated and very dangerous if you do not calibrate
I think,, for this fantastic EA only added one block for low volatility
[Deleted]  

[Deleted]  

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